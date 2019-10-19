MT. JULIET -- Mt. Juliet defeated Lebanon 3-1 in the District 9-AAA championship game on Thursdaynight.
Molly Wilkerson's penalty kick provided the only goal for the Lady Devils, who will travel to Hendersonville for a Region 5-AAA game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Drakes Creek Park.
Mt. Juliet will play host to Gallatin in its region first-round matchthe same day.
