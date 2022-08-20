Lebanon rolled to a 25-17, 25-18, 25-23 win over visiting Wilson Central on Thursday at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.

Kristen Smith had 13 digs and 10 attacks for Central while Madilyn Miers finished with six digs and four aces; Sterling Webb three aces, three attacks and three blocks; Riley Serbin notched nine digs, Chloee McDonald 16 digs, Kaylee Harlin 12 digs, three attacks and an ace and Reese Serbin 14 digs.

