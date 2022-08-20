Lebanon rolled to a 25-17, 25-18, 25-23 win over visiting Wilson Central on Thursday at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Kristen Smith had 13 digs and 10 attacks for Central while Madilyn Miers finished with six digs and four aces; Sterling Webb three aces, three attacks and three blocks; Riley Serbin notched nine digs, Chloee McDonald 16 digs, Kaylee Harlin 12 digs, three attacks and an ace and Reese Serbin 14 digs.
Lebanon is off to a 3-0 start under new coach Brooke Pickler.
FCS rolls to road winNASHVILLE — Friendship Christian defeated host Nashville Christian 25-21, 20-25, 25-12, 25-14 Thursday in District 4-IIA action.
Riese Huckaby had 42 assists, 11 digs, two aces and two kills for Friendship while Kyla Scharfman notched 19 digs, three aces and a kill; Ava Grace Kennedy 12 kills, five digs and two aces; Anna Offenheusle nine kills, four digs and an ace; Kennedy Scharfman 12 kills and six digs and Maggie Kane 14 digs as the Lady Commanders climbed to 2-0 in district action.
Wilson Central knocked off at NolensvilleNOLENSVILLE — Nolensville swept Wilson Central 25-12, 25-10, 25-17 Wednesday.
Kristen Smith led the Lady Wildcats with 19 digs, five attacks and an ace while Natalie Brackett finished with four attacks, two digs and a block. Kaylee Harlin and Chloee McDonald each had 13 digs while Sterling Webb finished with three blocks.
Central swept by Green Hill
GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central dropped a District 7-AAA volleyball match to visiting Green Hill 25-19, 25-19, 25-20 Tuesday.
Senior Kristen Smith led the host Lady Wildcats with six attacks, five aces, two digs and multiple blocks.
Friendship sweeps DCA in district openerFriendship Christian won its District 4-IIA volleyball opener 25-23, 25-14, 25-20 over visiting Donelson Christian on Tuesday at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
Ava Grace Kennedy led the Lady Commanders with 12kills, eight digs, two blocking assists and two aces while Kyla Scharfman supplied 23 digs, three aces and a kill; Brittlee Montgomery six kills, two blocking assists and two digs; Anna Ofenheusle five kills, two blocks and an ace, Reise Huckaby 18 assists and nine digs and Kennedy Scharfman six kills and two aces.
