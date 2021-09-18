Lebanon knocked off visiting White County 25-20, 25-17, 19-25, 25-23 in District 7-AAA volleyball play on Thursday evening.
Maya Gipson posted 36 assists, 10 digs, three kills, an ace and a block for the Lady Devils while Ava Knight notched 15 kills, five digs, three blocks and three aces; Britony Gill 26 digs, two aces and an assist; Toni Adewale seven kills, three blocks and two digs; Olivia Boothe six kills, a block and a dig.
Erin Gallatin picked up 41 digs and an assist as Lebanon improved to 2-4 in district play.
Lebanon will play at Green Hill on Tuesday evening.
Lady Saints swept despite Slaughter’s 1,500th digMT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Christian fell to Goodpasture 25-16, 25-18, 25-22 despite Davey Slaughter getting her 1,500th career dig for the Lady Saints on Thursday. Slaughter led the Lady Saints with 11 kills, eight digs and two aces while Ellie Gee set up 17 assists as Mt. Juliet
Christian fell to 5-4 in District 4-IIA play. MJCA is scheduled to play in the Coffee County Tournament in Manchester today.
