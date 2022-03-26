Lady Devils have Wright stuff to beat Brentwood

Lebanon’s Karlee Wright was on her game in the circle and at the plate in a 15-0 four-inning no-hitter over visiting Brentwood on Thursday night.
Wright was a dropped third strike from a perfect game as she struck out six of the 13 Lady Bruins she faced.
She also got Lebanon started at the plate in the first inning with a two-run double. The Lady Devils scored four runs in each of the first two innings, five in the third and two in the fourth, finishing with 10 hits.
Alaina Smith and Keeli Davis had two hits each. In addition to Wright, Davis, Lily Beth Waddle and Kenzie Jordan also doubled for the Lady Devils. Jordan, Waddle and Wright each had two RBI.
Pryor’s pitching, hitting lead Watertown past Smith County
WATERTOWN — After spotting Smith County a pair of runs in the top of the first inning Thursday, Watertown scored six in the bottom half and added more in each of the final four frames of a 14-4 win.
Drew Pryor drove in three runs on a homer, double and single while holding Smith to five hits and five walks while hitting a batter and striking out five in five innings.
Alie Tunks doubled twice and Rachel Cromer once as they and Abby Hall each had three hits and two RBI. Presley Clark, Callie Buhler and Lauren Franklin finished with two hits apiece.
Haymans pitches Mt. Juliet past Columbia
COLUMBIA — Taylor Haymans pitched Mt. Juliet to a 7-3 win over Columbia on Thursday.
The left-hander allowed seven hits and struck out 11.
Mt. Juliet scored a run in the first inning on a wild pitch and put up three runs in the second on walks to Clai Hughes and Hailey Stewart and a single by Karah Hood.
Karli Costley led the Lady Bears with two hits.
