Lady Devils ousted in region bowling semis

COOKEVILLE — Lebanon’s girls were ousted from the Region 6 bowling tournament semifinals by Creek Wood 20-7 on Tuesday at Bowling World.
Hayli Stewart rolled games of 205 and 179 for the Lady Devils while Addisen Johnson turned in a 174, Ali Davis 161, Alyssa Weister 166 and 154 and Kaitlyn Rodgers 155 as Lebanon ended a 16-2 season.
Stewart and Davis have qualified for the state individual tournament, as have Lebanon boys Caleb Gregory and Jackson McRae. The state will be held at Smyrna Jan. 23-24.
Commanders keep collecting honorsFriendship Christian’s Cole Cottrell and Olivia Van Hooser have been named finalists for Division II Mr. and Miss Bowler.
Both join teammates Brad Emerson, Casie Cottrell, Kennedy West and Kyleigh Pitzer as qualifiers for the state individual tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.