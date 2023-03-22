Lady Devils outscore Gallatin 17-13

Lebanon center-fielder Katelyn Clemmons catches a fly ball in the third inning.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

Months after Lebanon’s football team won 14-9 at Gallatin, Monday’s softball matchup had more hitting (at least offensively) as the Lady Devils outscored the visiting Lady Wave 17-13.

Lebanon scored early and had to cross the plate often to keep ahead of the Lady Wave, who hit four home runs. Half of the bombs came in their four-run seventh inning.

