Lady Devils outscore Gallatin 17-13

Months after Lebanon’s football team won 14-9 at Gallatin, Monday’s softball matchup had more hitting (at least offensively) as the Lady Devils outscored the visiting Lady Wave 17-13.
Lebanon scored early and had to cross the plate often to keep ahead of the Lady Wave, who hit four home runs. Half of the bombs came in their four-run seventh inning.
Katelyn Clemmons drew a bases-loaded walk in the first inning to put Lebanon on the board. The Lady Devils scored six times in the fourth inning as Maci Hodge, Teagan Fetcho, Lillie Beth Waddle and Aundrea Huddleston drove in runs.
Waddle went 3-for-3 as Lebanon finished with 14 hits. Huddleston, Caitlyn Greer and Laina Knight each notched a pair of hits.
Gallatin finished with 12 hits.
Lebanon outscored 11-6 at ColumbiaCOLUMBIA — Lebanon was outscored by Columbia 11-6 last Thursday.
The Lady Devils took the first lead on Keeli Davis’ RBI triple in the first inning.
Columbia claimed the lead with three in the fourth on an RBI single by Addison Maurer and a two-run single by Ruthie Lindsey. The Lady Lions added four scores in the fifth.
Laina Knight pitched six innings for Lebanon, allowing 11 hits and striking out six.
Lebanon had six hits, including three by Davis. Katelyn Clemmons collected two.
