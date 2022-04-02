MT. JULIET — Lebanon scored five times over the final two innings Thursday night to overtake host Green Hill 8-5.
The Lady Hawks led 5-3 when Lebanon starter Karlee Wright had to leave with two out in the fifth when her a hot smash to the circle hit her on the thumb. Aly Dickerson came on and kept Green Hill at bay the rest of the way.
In the meantime, the Lady Devils came back with three runs in the sixth on a double by Andrea Huddleston and run-scoring groundouts by Sarah Kizer and Katelyn Clemmons for a 6-5 edge.
Huddleston, who entered the lineup after Wright had to leave, finished with two RBI as she, Dickerson and Alaina Smith each had two of Lebanon’s nine hits.
Allison Brake had two hits and two RBI, homering in the third inning for the Lady Hawks. Green Hill took a 1-0 lead in the second on a blast by Maliyah Wilkins. After Lebanon scored three in the top of the third, the Lady Hawks tied it in the bottom half before going up 5-3 in the fifth.
Alex Felts pitched the first 2 2/3 innings for Green Hill before Sophia Waters worked the final 41/3, taking the loss.
