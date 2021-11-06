HENDERSONVILLE — Lebanon’s boys rolled to a 23-0 shutout of host Merrol Hyde on Thursday at Hermitage Strike & Spare.
The Lady Devils had a tougher challenge from the Lady Hawks as undefeated Lebanon prevailed 13-10.
Jackson McRae’s 215 led the Blue Devils while Braxton Crook collected a 212 high game, Andy Romer 202 and Tyler Norvil 189 as Lebanon improved to 9-2.
The Lady Devils, down two bowlers because of contact tracing, fell behind with just one point and trailed by 150-plus pin. But Lebanon rallied in the Baker format, winning the final Baker game to improve to 5-0.
Lebanon bowlers prevail 21-2
Lebanon’s boys mowed down visiting Statin Camp on Wednesday, a day after the Blue Devils and Lady Devils did likewise to Merrol Hyde, all by identical 21-2 scores, at Pro Bowl West.
Against Station Camp, Jackson McRae led Lebanon with a 224 high game, followed by Andy Romer’s 201, Braxton Crook’s 198, Cameron Farmer’s 195 and Will Weir’s 181 as the Blue Devils improved to 8-2 going into Thursday’s rematch against Merrol Hyde at Hendersonville Strike & Spoare.
Romer led Lebanon against Merrol Hyde with a 217, followed by McRae’s 190 and Weir’s 181.
Kaitlyn Rodgers led the Lady Devils with a 209. Kayla Hamlet had a 191 and Alyssa Weiser 176 as Lebanon moved to 4-0.
