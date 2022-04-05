BRENTWOOD — Lebanon’s bats struggled during the Brentwood Invitational at Crockett Park last weekend.
The Lady Devils were shut out by Tipton Rosemark 6-0 last Friday as Andrea Huddleston, Aly Dickerson and Keeli Davis has their only hits in the five-inning game.
Dickerson allowed all six runs on seven hits in a complete game.
Lebanon returned Saturday morning and dropped a 4-1 decision to Davidson Academy as the Lady Bears’ Sophie Harris broke a 1-1 tie with an RBI double in the third inning.
Kenzie Jordan and Lillie Huddleston had Lebanon’s hits.
Carissa Ball allowed four runs on three hits in 32/3 innings.
Lebanon was then held to four hits in a 6-0 four-inning loss to Beech as Dickerson pitched three innings for the Lady Devils.
Summit knocked off Lebanon 9-0 Saturday night as the Spartans scored seven times in the first inning off Laina Knight, who gave up 11 hits in four innings.
Dickerson, Sarah Kizer and Carissa Ball each had a hit for Lebanon.
