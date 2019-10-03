Lebanon downed visiting Watertown 25-20, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21 Tuesday night.
Kendall Arnold led Lebanon with 40 assists, 15 digs, seven kills, seven aces and a block while Olivia Carver collected 17 digs, nine kills, an ace and a block; Addie Grace Porter 54 digs, a kill and an assist and Avery Harris 20 kills, two digs and a block as the Lady Devils closed out their regular season.
The District 9-AAA tournament will serve off next Monday.
Wilson Central succumbs at Cookeville
COOKEVILLE -- Wilson Central dropped a 25-22, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21 decision to Cookeville on Tuesday night.
Emilee McDonald led the Lady Wildcats with 15 digs, 11 assists and three kills while Nicole Brill belted 13 kills and Taryn Wilson 13 digs.
The Lady Wildcats are scheduled to host Stewarts Creek in their regular-season finale at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Watertown rolls past Upperman
WATERTOWN -- Watertown rolled to a 25-11, 25-5, 25-22 win over Upperman on Monday night.
The Lady Purple Tigers made only three defensive errors as they improved to 25-4 going into Tuesday's trip to Lebanon. Libero Sydney Murrell totaled 29 digs, sophomore Ali Tunks 21, junior Faith Pulley nine, Brookelyn Davis five and junior Natalie Fountain and Mackailyn Cherry thre each.
Pulley and Tunks each served up four aces while Abby Parkerson produced three and Cherry, Murrell and Davis one apiece.
Fountain led all hitters with 10 kills while Davis drilled nine, Parkerson and Morgan Brown four each, Cherry three, Brittni Allison two and Mikayla Nix one.
Parkerson picked up a pair of unassisted blocks, teaming up with Davis and Fountain. Cherry chipped in with a solo block.
