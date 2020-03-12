Lebanon walked off in the bottom of the seventh inning with a 5-4 season-opening win over visiting Brentwood on Monday.
Bailey Lasater’s fielder’s choice drove in the game-winner.
The game was originally scheduled to be played in Brentwood. But Williamson County teams have been barred from playing in their county due to the threat of the coronavirus, but are allowed to play out of county.
Brentwood, coached by former Friendship Christian player and coach Erica Powell, scored three times in the top of the third inning to take a 4-3 lead. Elisabeth Laviolette drove in three Lady Bruin runs, including a homer in the first inning for a 1-0 lead.
Lebanon took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first and, moved up 3-1 in the second. After Brentwood scored three times in the top of the third to grab a 4-3 edge, the Lady Devils tied the score in the bottom of the third and it stayed even until the seventh.
Aly Dickerson pitched the first five innings for the Lady Devils before Landry Dixon took over, combining to allow nine hits.
Dickerson, who homered in the first and finished with two hits, and Lasater each drove in two Lebanon runs.
