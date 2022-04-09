COOKEVILLE — Lebanon launched four home runs Thursday night in winning a 14-11 District 9-4A slugfest over Cookeville.
Keeli Davis, Carissa Ball, Lily Beth Waddle and Alaina Smith homered as Lebanon outhit Cookeville 18-13.
Both teams scored twice in the first inning before Lebanon sent six across the plate in the second on a double by Aly Dickerson, Davis’ two-run homer and Knight’s two-run single before Knight stole home. A four-spot by Cookeville in the third got the Lady Cavaliers within 9-8. After neither team scored in the fourth, the Lady Devils got three in the fifth and two in the seventh, countering CHS’s one in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Smith and Waddle each had three hits for Lebanon while Waddle, Ball, Dickerson, Andrea Huddleston and Sarah Kizer two apiece. Smith and Davis drove in three runs apiece and Huddleston two.
Friendship falls 3-2 to Davidson
Davidson Academy took an early lead Thursday and host Friendship Christian, despite outhitting the Lady Bears by one, couldn’t score until the sixth inning of a 3-2 loss.
The Lady Bears took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on an Ava Lowe double off Charley Clark, who scattered seven hits and two walks while striking out six in seven innings. Davidson made it 3-0 in the fifth.
The Lady Commanders, who collected eight hits, finally made some of them count in the sixth on an RBI by Deshea Oakley, who came home to bring Friendship to within 3-2. Oakley doubled as she, Gabby Lowe and Isabella Wilson (who scored on Oakley’s RBI), each had two hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.