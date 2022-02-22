MT. JULIET — Playing on its home floor and with Lebanon’s big girl on the bench, Green Hill busted the District 9-4A bracket last Saturday with a 46-42 upset of Lebanon.
Meioshe Mason spent the game sitting on the Devilette bench as she recovers from an illness. Without the 6-foot-3 senior post, Green Hill was able to control the glass, especially in the first half.
At the same time, Lebanon’s guards, despite working and finding open looks, could hit just two 3-pointers as the Devilettes dropped to 20-8 and into last night’s consolation contest against Mt. Juliet. Green Hill improved to 11-15 and faced undefeated Cookeville for the championship last night.
“The kids played hard,” Green Hill coach Cherie Abner said. “Absolutely they missed their big girl, Meioshe Mason. But that’s what happens sometimes and we just took advantage of it today.”
“Didn’t knock them down,” Lebanon coach Cory Barrett said. “That happens sometimes. But again you got to create easy opportunities for yourself when you’re not shooting the ball well and Green Hill did a good job. We’ll bounce back and move on to Monday.”
Regardless of last night’s results, Green Hill will host a Region 5-4A first-round game at 7 p.m. Friday while Lebanon and Mt. Juliet will go on the road. From the Lady Hawks’ perspective, they cannot be eliminated by Cookeville while the Devilettes could face the Lady Cavaliers in the region semifinals, which is a loser-out round.
Green Hill scored the game’s first four points and led 13-9 at the first-quarter break. The Lady Hawks, who struggled with rebounding during their inaugural season last year, had nine offensive rebounds over two offensive possessions in particular.
“Lebanon has beat us the last two years in rebounding alone, offensively and defensively,” Abner said after her team’s first win over the Devilettes in six tries. “That was a big key for our team. We had a long preparation this week, preaching rebounding, going to get the loose ball, getting the 50-50 ball, and we did a good job doing that.”
“Something we’ve taken a lot of pride in is our rebounding and for whatever reason, we’re not getting it done on that aspect,” Barrett said. “But we’ll be back in there (Sunday) working on the very same things we didn’t do a good job of today and do a better job on Monday.”
Lebanon finally found some rhythm down the stretch of the second period as the Devilettes went on a 10-0 run which were bookended with their only made 3s — Julia Manus at the start and Finley Tomlin at the end — to to up 22-20 1:05 before halftime.
But that was Lebanon’s only lead as Alivia Majors hit a 3 on the other end and Aubrey Blankenship, who led Green Hill with 18, scored a putback at the halftime buzzer for a 25-22 Lady Hawk lead.
Terri Reynolds led Lebanon with 18. Her off-balanced layup and ensuing free throw drew the Devilettes into a 25-25 tie. Ny’lyia Rankins’ putback evened the score at 27-27 three minutes in and her steal and layup brought them into a 31-31 deadlock going into the fourth quarter.
Tomlin tossed in two free throws 1:32 into the fourth for a 33-33 tie as Lebanon had every opportunity to take the lead up to that point in the second half.
But Blankenship converted a pullup in the lane into a three-point play and Kensley Carter connected on two free throws for a 38-33 Lady Hawk lead. Lebanon was never closer than three points the rest of the way.
“Defensively, we played well,” Abner said. “We kind of let them get loose in the second half. They started setting some really good picks and their kids open and it wasn’t falling for them and we were getting those long rebounds and turning those into transition points. The ball fell our way tonight.”
Sullie Gerik added eight points for Green Hill while Majors hit two triples as she and Potier each put in six. Carter and Grace Wilson each finished with four. Tomlin tossed in seven points while Rankins scored six, Asia Barr and Macey Baker four each and Manus her 3.
Barrett said Mason might play in Monday’s game but would be ready for Friday.
“Obviously, that affected us, but we’re not about excuse making,” Barrett said.
Mt. Juliet falls into consolation gameMT. JULIET — Undefeated Cookeville rolled to its 27th triumph of the season last Saturday with a 70-32 win over Mt. Juliet in the District 9-4A semifinal at Green Hill. The Lady Cavaliers led 24-9 at the first-quarter break, 39-17 at halftime and 55-25 going into the fourth as they booked their championship date with host Green Hill last night.
Mt. Juliet fell to 6-21 and faced Lebanon in last night’s third-place game.
Regardless of last night’s outcome, the Lady Bears advanced to the region tournament for the first time in three years and will travel to play a first-round contest at 7 p.m. Friday.
District Most Valuable Player Cassie Gallagher led the Lady Cavs with 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, while Jordan Gillies added 11 as league Coach of the Year Jamie Gillies got points from 12 of her 13 players listed in the scorebook.
Jakoria Woods sank three 3-pointers to lead all scorers with 13 points for Mt. Juliet. Dymond Howard and Adelyn Kendall each finished with five in the second half, Jai’Niyah Pillows four in the first half, Evie Johnston and Kaley Jones two apiece and Taylor Haymans a free throw.
Lady Bears surge past Wilson CentralMT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet had a late-season surge with strong first-half performances against District 9-4A’s top teams.
With their season on the line, the Lady Bears extended it to four quarters last Friday by ousting Wilson Central from the district tournament 43-32 at Green Hill.
Mt. Juliet scored the game’s first eight points and held Wilson Central without a field goal until 3:05 left in the first half when big girl Lillian Crutchfield scored a layup off a Lady Wildcat steal.
But the Lady Wildcats did take advantage of free-throw opportunities to stay within striking distance, knocking down nine from the line before Crutchfield’s basket made it 16-11.
Kaley Jones’ baseline basket gave the Lady Bears a 23-14 halftime lead. Mt. Juliet widened the margin to 32-20 going into the fourth before advancing to Saturday’s semifinal against undefeated Cookeville with a 6-20 record.
Wilson Central’s season is finished at 3-22.
Jakoria Woods led the Lady Bears with 12 points against her former team while lone senior Dymond Howard had 11. Jones and Jai’Niyah Pillows each put in six, Evie Johnston a 3-pointer and Adelyn Kendall and Taylor Haymans two apiece.
Crutchfield scored six to lead the Lady Wildcats while sisters Cloe and Kristen Smith each finished with five, Fadeyemi Okewusi and Kendyle Pickett four apiece and Sterling Webb, Akeley Thompson and Alicia Winters two each.
Lady Purple Tigers fall in 6-2A semifinalsWATERTOWN — Watertown was no match for top-seeded Westmoreland as the Lady Eagles soared to a 49-13 win in the District 6-2A semifinals.
The Lady Eagles led 15-2 at the first-quarter break and 32-5 at halftime as Watertown fell to 10-18 going into last night’s consolation contest.
Regardless, the Lady Tigers will be on the road at 7 p.m. Friday in the Region 3 opener.
Alana Eakle drained a pair of 3-pointers in leading the Lady Eagles with 17 points while Baye Dobbs dropped in 11.
Kierah Maklary led the Lady Purple Tigers with five points while Alie Tunks threw in a 3-pointer, Madison King and Gwen Franklin two each and Joslyn Lackey a free throw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.