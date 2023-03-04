Lady Hawks fall in region final

MT. JULIET — Green Hill’s girls were able to slow down the pace in Wednesday’s Region 5-4A final. But that didn’t keep District 9 champion Cookeville from gradually pulling away to a 50-25 triumph at Mt. Juliet High School.
Cookeville never trailed as the Lady Cavaliers led 13-6 at the first-quarter break. It was 22-15 at halftime after Green Hill’s Savannah Kirby banked home a corner 3-pointer to keep the Lady Hawks in range.
But Green Hill could only score two third-period points while Cassie Gallagher had six of her 17 as Cookeville opened a 39-17 margin going into the fourth.
“You can tell they have a lot of chemistry,” Green Hill coach Joseph Simmons said of the Lady Cavs. “They’ve played together for awhile. And those young players have grown so much throughout the course of the season and their seniors have done a good job of bringing them along.
“They’re not many weaknesses. I’d like to see some from other teams that play them that give them a game.”
Tournament Most Valuable Player Jordan Gillies tossed in 11 points for Cookeville.
Aubrey Blankenship led the Lady Hawks with 11 points while Cameron Bryan and Kensley Carter each finished with four, Kirby her 3, Sullie Gerik two free throws and Alyssa Potier one.
Blankenship and Gerik were named to the all-tournament team.
But the rubber will meet the road for both teams are at 7 p.m. today in the sectional as they try to take the final step to the state tournament. Green Hill will take a 16-16 record to Brentwood while 29-4 Cookeville will host Hillsboro.
“Anyone you’re one win away, you’ve got a chance,” Simmons said. “We’re going to be on the road. We’re used to playing in hostile environments. A lot of people look at our record and think we’re an average team. But I think our schedule has prepared us for postseason play. I think that’s why we’ve had our success we’ve had to this point.
“We’re not going to let this one game define us. Our girls will bounce back.”
Brentwood is the Region 10 champion with a 25-6 record. But one of those losses is a 43-39 verdict at Green Hill on Jan. 12.
