Lady Hawks fall in region final

Green Hill’s Aubrey Blankenship grabs a defensive rebound during the first quarter.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

MT. JULIET — Green Hill’s girls were able to slow down the pace in Wednesday’s Region 5-4A final. But that didn’t keep District 9 champion Cookeville from gradually pulling away to a 50-25 triumph at Mt. Juliet High School.

Cookeville never trailed as the Lady Cavaliers led 13-6 at the first-quarter break. It was 22-15 at halftime after Green Hill’s Savannah Kirby banked home a corner 3-pointer to keep the Lady Hawks in range.

