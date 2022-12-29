SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. — A strong fourth quarter by Aubrey Blankenship fueled Green Hill’s going-away 39-26 triumph over Central Hardin (Ky.) on Tuesday morning in the opening game of the Lady Invitational of the South at Allen County Scottsville High School.

The Lady Hawks never trailed, jumping to a 5-0 lead against Central Hardin’s zone. The Lady Bruins of Elizabethtown drew to within 8-7 at the first-quarter break before Green Hill extended the lead to 20-13 by halftime behind 14 first-half tallies by Blankenship.

