Lady Hawks roar to region final, sectional

Green Hill shortstop Emliy Legrand tags out Gallatin’s Bailey Daughtry on an attempted stolen-base attempt to end the fourth inning.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

MT. JULIET — The Big Green Machine rolled to its 35th straight win Monday night 11-5 over Gallatin in Green Hill’s first-ever Region 5-4A softball game, sending the Lady Hawks to the final and their first sectional.

Green Hill jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and scored in five of their six at-bats to improve to 38-2 for the season going into today’s 7 p.m. trip to Beech for the region final.

