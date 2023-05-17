Lady Hawks roar to region final, sectional

MT. JULIET — The Big Green Machine rolled to its 35th straight win Monday night 11-5 over Gallatin in Green Hill’s first-ever Region 5-4A softball game, sending the Lady Hawks to the final and their first sectional.
Green Hill jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and scored in five of their six at-bats to improve to 38-2 for the season going into today’s 7 p.m. trip to Beech for the region final.
Today’s winner at Veterans Park in Hendersonville will host a sectional Friday while the loser goes on the road. Centennial and Nolensville are playing for the Region 6 title and will face Green Hill and Beech.
Cadence Jarrett, who later singled twice, walked and scored in the first inning on the first of two doubles by Emily Legrand. Maliyah Wilkins doubled in two runs and scored on Chezney Whipker’s single.
Legrand drove in her second run in the second on a fielder’s choice.
Gallatin got on the board in the top of the third on a two-run double by former Lebanon Lady Devil Sarah Kizer, drawing the Lady Wave to within 5-2.
A walk and an error led to RBI groundouts by Lillie Buckley and Kendall Davis in the third for a 7-2 Lady Hawks lead. Whipker’s RBI groundout made it 9-2 in the fourth.
A three-run homer by Talen Harrison brought Gallatin to within 9-5 in the sixth.
Green Hill finished off Gallatin with three runs in the sixth on doubles by Legrand and Whipker sandwiched around a Wilkins single.
Coach Savannah Sanders started left-hander Parker Herrin in the circle. She pitched the first 4 1/3 inning before being relieved by ace Sophia Waters, who served up the homer to Harrison. Waters pitched into the seventh before Herrin returned to record the final out as Gallatin’s season ended at 13-14-2. The pair allowed six hits and three walks while striking out seven.
Legrand doubled twice and drove in two runs. Wilkins and Whipker each knocked in three scores on a double and single. Jarrett singled twice
Watertown season ends in shutout loss at Bledsoe County
PIKEVILLE — Watertown was shut out by Bledsoe County 6-0 Monday in the Region 3-2A quarterfinals.
The Lady Purple Tigers were held to four hits by Ella Baker, who walked one and struck out 10 to advance Bledsoe County to the region final.
Doubles by Rachel Cromer, Callie Buhler and Madison Baskin weren’t enough for the Lady Purple Tigers, whose season ended at 17-10-1.
Bledsoe County scored a run in the first inning and four in the third against Jaina Drennon, who pitched the first four innings. Avery Taylor tossed the fifth and sixth, allowing only one walk. The Lady Warriors had seven hits.
Friendship falls in 8 at Jackson Christian
JACKSON — Maggie Richardson doubled home the walk-off run in the eighth inning Tuesday morning as host Jackson Christian ousted Friendship Christian from the State XII tournament.
The run, which was unearned, was the first scoring since the second inning when eighth-grader Bella Ellis singled in senior Deshea Oakley to bring Friendship into a 2-2 tie.
Fellow eighth-grader Khloe Smith opened the game with a home run for a 1-0 Lady Commander lead.
Jackson Christian went up 2-1 in the bottom of the first with a two-run single by Bailey Robinson.
Richardson held Friendship to three hits and a walk while striking out nine as Jackson Christian advanced to a best-of-three series at Lakeway Christian.
Friendship’s Isabella Wilson pitched the full 7 1/3 innings, allowing seven hits and a walk while striking out five as the Lady Commanders’ season ended.
It was the third attempt to play this game as it was rained out Friday and rescheduled for Monday. The Lady Commanders made the trip to west Tennessee on Monday but had to return home due to another weather postponement. With a deadline to complete the game looming, Friendship made the 2 1/2-hour trip again yesterday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.