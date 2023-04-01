Lady Hawks run-rule Lebanon

After host Lebanon squandered an early chance to score Thursday night, Green Hill tallied often in a 10-0 run-rule triumph.
The Lady Devils were turned away in the first inning when shortstop Emily Legrand turned an unassisted double play on a popup in the first inning.
Green Hill came back with a score in the second inning and three each in the third, fourth and fifth frames to finish off Lebanon.
Freshman Avary Stockwell drove in three runs on two doubles. Parker Herrin had two RBIs on two singles. Maliyah Wilkins was credited with four runs batted in. Alyx Froxt finished with two singles and two runs scored from the No. 9 hole as the Lady Hawks had nine hits of Laina Knight.
Sophia Waters pitched three innings for Green Hill, allowing three hits. Herrin surrendered one over the final two frames.
Caitlyn Greer doubled for the Lady Devils.
Lady Purple Tigers trounce Cannon County
WATERTOWN — Watertown batted four times Thursday night and had big innings in three of them in a 10-0 run-rule trouncing of Cannon County.
The Lady Purple Tigers scored four times in the first inning and three each in the third and fourth frames.
Drew Pryor had three hits and Callie Buhler and Rachel Cromer one each as all three drove in two runs.
Cromer, Madison Baskin and Lauren Franklin doubled as the Lady Tigers totaled 10 hits.
Jaina Drennon pitched a five-inning four-hitter with no walks and eight strikeouts.
Mecklenburg leads Lady Bears’ offensive assault on Cookeville
MT. JULIET — Annalise Mecklenburg was an RBI machine for Mt. Juliet on Thursday night as she drove in four runs on three hits in a 12-2 trouncing of Cookeville.
Mecklenburg drove in runs on a third-inning triple and doubles in the fourth and fifth frames.
Savanna Schaffer’s first-inning sacrifice fly put Mt. Juliet on the board. Following Mecklenburg’s third-inning triple, she scored on Chloe Younggren’s single.
Mt. Juliet’s five fourth-inning runs were driven in by Mecklenburg, Schaffer, Younggren, Karli Costley and Cali Hughes.
Taylor Haymans pitched three innings for the win, allowing both runs on three hits and a walk while striking out three.
Younggren and Mecklenburg each had three of Mt. Juliet’s 17 hits. Costley, Schaffer, Hailey Stewart and Brookelynn Aldridge each added a pair.
Lady Wildcats win big over Lebanon
GLADEVILLE — Lebanon scored first, but Wilson Central did almost all of the damage thereafter as the host Lady Wildcats prevailed 9-2 in District 9-4A softball Tuesday night.
Teagan Fetcho scored both Lady Devil runs in the first and seventh inning, the first giving Lebanon a short-lived 1-0 lead against Kenzie Miller.
But Wilson Central stormed back with two runs in the bottom of the first, three in the third, two in the fourth and one each in the fifth and sixth.
Miller held Lebanon to five h its and four walks while striking out 11.
Central had 10 hits, five each against starter McKenzie Jordan and reliever Laina Knight.
Miller and Kristen Smith each drove in two Lady Wildcat runs. Camryn Langley singled three times. Cassidy Goddard and Maddison Stowell both doubled and singled as Central received seven hits from the top three in the batting order.
Knight had two singles as she and Katelyn Clemmons doubled for the Lady Devils.
Friendship scores 11 in sixth to drill Davidson
NASHVILLE — Friendship Christian, which had recently enjoyed a seemingly comfortable lead, got an even better one in the top of the sixth inning by scoring 11 runs in a 17-6 win at Davidson Academy on Tuesday.
After spotting the Lady Bears a 1-0 lead in the second inning, Friendship went in front with three in the third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth for a 6-1 advantage. Davidson came back with five in the bottom of the fifth to start over again at 6-6.
Landry West broke the tie with an RBI single. Charley Clark doubled in runs in the sixth and Bell Nokes homered in the same inning.
Friendship had 15 hits. Clark and Claire Miller, who happen to make up the batter as pitcher and catcher, put a charge in the offense with four RBIs on three hits apiece. Clark had a triple in addition to her double
Nokes, West and eighth-grader Khloe Smith each drove in two runs on two hits while Gabby Lowe also had a pair of hits.
Clark pitched the full six innings as the game ended early by run rule. The senior scattered nine hits and two walks while striking out three as the Lady Commanders climbed to 3-1 in District 4-IIA.
Friendship was 8-3 for the season going into this weekend’s Brentwood Invitational.
