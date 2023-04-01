Lady Hawks run-rule Lebanon

Cadence Jarrett (3) slides home with a Green Hill run in the fourth inning as Lebanon catcher Maci Hodge fields the throw slightly up the first-base line.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

After host Lebanon squandered an early chance to score Thursday night, Green Hill tallied often in a 10-0 run-rule triumph.

The Lady Devils were turned away in the first inning when shortstop Emily Legrand turned an unassisted double play on a popup in the first inning.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.