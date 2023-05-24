MT. JULIET — Centennial had just come up empty from a bases-loaded opportunity in the top of the first inning when Cadence Jarrett led off for host Green Hill in the bottom half.

The left-handed batter send a flare down the line in short left field. When the left-fielder missed the ball on a diving attempt, the junior was off to the races. Boogeying around the bases as the ball was retrieved in the left-field corner, she raced across home plate well ahead of the throw back to the infield for an inside-the-park home run, a 1-0 lead and mental control of an eventual 7-2 sectional win last Friday night.

