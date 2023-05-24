MT. JULIET — Centennial had just come up empty from a bases-loaded opportunity in the top of the first inning when Cadence Jarrett led off for host Green Hill in the bottom half.
The left-handed batter send a flare down the line in short left field. When the left-fielder missed the ball on a diving attempt, the junior was off to the races. Boogeying around the bases as the ball was retrieved in the left-field corner, she raced across home plate well ahead of the throw back to the infield for an inside-the-park home run, a 1-0 lead and mental control of an eventual 7-2 sectional win last Friday night.
“(Jarrett) is one of the ones who’s blessed with speed,” Green Hill coach Savannah Sanders said. “She got that opportunity and she’s going to take advantage of it. Even if Centennial does score in that first inning, we have a team that’s played from behind in some games this year and we’re not scared to play from behind. They’re good ballplayers and we can hit so we’re never really out of the game. But if we can keep the momentum on our side, that’s what we want to do.”
“I think it’s so important to get a good first look and it’s good for me to be a leadoff and do that and set an example for the team,” Jarrett said. “Kind of set the tone.”
Jarrett said she originally had a triple in mind.
“I was going three and (Sanders) was like ‘come on, come on’,” she said.
Solidifying Green Hill’s state of mind was a follow-up double by freshman Avary Stockwell and an RBI single by Maddie McIntyre for a 2-0 lead before the Lady Cougars could return to bat.
The Lady Hawks’ victory upped their winning streak to what is believed to be a Wilson County-record 37 straight and a 40-2 mark overall going into yesterday’s state tournament opener against Riverdale at McKnight Field in Murfreesboro. A 38th straight win would send the Lady Hawks to a 4 p.m. game today at Starplex No. 2 against either Henry County or Daniel Boone. A loss would set up the same matchup in an elimination game at noon today, also at Starplex 2.
“It’s been a goal since this year but it’s been a goal since we took this job,” said Sanders, who has been the coach since the school opened in August 2020. “We’ve really built that foundation to where they can succeed now and they’re ready for this moment and they’re not scared of it. These kids have been putting in work since August. They’ve been lifting since August and they’ve been practicing since October. They’ve prepared for it and now they’re taking advantage of all that preparation and they’re doing what they need to do with it.”
Jarrett led off the third with a single. A walk to Emily Legrand, a Stockwell single and McIntyre’s double helped account for four more scores.
No. 9 hitter Alyx Frost singled int eh fourth and scored on Stockwell’s single.
Green Hill had 11 hits, including three each by Jarrett and Stockwell and two apiece from McIntyre and Frost. McIntyre and Stockwell doubled. McIntyre drove in three runs and Stockwell two.
Sanders kept Centennial’s hitters off balance by changing pitchers. Starter Sophia Waters pitched the first three innings and left when the Lady Cougars scored on Lauren Johnson’s RBI single in the fourth. Left-hander Parker Herrin, like Waters a junior) threw the next 2 1/3 scoreless frames before freshman Savannah Wilson recorded the final four outs. Wilson gave up a home run to Ainsleigh Riggs in the sixth. But that was only the third hit by the Franklin-based team coached by former Mt. Juliet coach Jeff Serbin. The Green Hill trio walked six and struck out 11.
As for the winning streak, John McNeal, who coached Friendship’s softball team in the late 1980s and has been at the school as baseball and football coach since ’92 (adding athletic director duties in recent years), said he doesn’t believe the Lady Commanders, who have been in numerous state tournaments under several coaches and won the 2015 Division II-A title under current Lebanon coach Jody Atwood, have that kind of streak. Wilson Central coach Kacey Pedigo, who played at and coached at Mt. Juliet, doesn’t believe it’s been done at either of those schools, either. Her 2007 state runner-up team went 47-11 after having gone 40-11 the year before. The 1986 state champions, coached by the late Mike Gwaltney, went 25-7, playing five few games total than Green Hill’s streak going into the Riverdale game. Wilson Central’s 2015 Class AAA title team went 41-7-1.
TSSAA’s championship website which includes current and historic information on all the state tournaments, has a records section for some sports like football and basketball, but not softball. But any record like Green Hill’s has likely come in recent years with the proliferation of weekend tournaments when team might play six or seven games (albeit limited by time) in a two-day span.
If Green Hill goes undefeated at state, it would add four more wins for 41. But a loss would add more games needed to come back to take a title. Sanders was focused on the number 44, which a 4-0 run in Murfreesboro would net her team’s win total in a championship season.
“It’s been kind of incredible what we’ve done,” Sanders said. “It’s sad because we’ve been trying to extend our season and now it’s here. We’re in the last week and there’s no more extending that season. But we can do with what is there. What these kids have done should be noticed because they’ve put in the work. But their performance and their ability to play when everybody is coming and firing at them, it’s hard to do and they’ve done it well.”
Jarrett said the team feels no pressure to continue the streak.
“We all love each other and it’s so natural for us,” said Jarrett, one of seven juniors who start (two are pitchers) or play regularly. “We bonded in preseason. I think that’s helped bonded us on and off the field.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.