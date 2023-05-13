Green Hill runs win streak to 34

Backed by joyous teammates, Green Hill shortstop Emily Legrand (18) receives the District 9-4A championship softball championship plaque from Athletic Director E.J. Wood.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

MT. JULIET — After two years as an “expansion” program, Green Hill softball has matured this season.

The Lady Hawks, who haven’t lost since March 22, won their 34th straight game Wednesday by run-ruling visiting Cookeville 11-1 to win their first district championship.

