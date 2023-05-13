MT. JULIET — After two years as an “expansion” program, Green Hill softball has matured this season.
The Lady Hawks, who haven’t lost since March 22, won their 34th straight game Wednesday by run-ruling visiting Cookeville 11-1 to win their first district championship.
Cookeville, a No. 4 seed enjoying a Cinderella run through the tournament, was within 3-1 until Green Hill scored three times in the fifth and ended it with five in the sixth as the Lady Hawks improved to 37-2.
“We took some punches when we were playing those freshmen and we knew there were going to be some lumps along the way but we knew it was setting us up for where we’re at now,” Green Hill coach Savannah Sanders said. “We’re special because we have a whole lineup of special kids. It’s not just one. It’s not just two. It’s not three. It’s not four. It’s truly 13, 14, 15, all the way to 22. That’s what makes us unique. We’re able to pull kids off the bench that are great players have great attitudes and are great teammates. If you have one or two hitting .500, you get so far. But when you have a whole lineup doing their job, nothing super spectacular but just doing what they need to do, then that’s where we’ve gotten where we’ve gotten because that’s what they’re doing.”
The junior class in particular is loaded with several players who’ve already committed to playing on the next level. Pitcher Sophia Waters is going to King. First baseman Maddie McIntyre is going to Appalachian State. Shortstop Emily Legrand is headed to James Madison. Center-fielder Cadence Jarrett has committed to Trevecca.
“We have a couple who are still working their way and they’ll probably end up finding their own way into college ball, too,” said Sanders, herself a former Mt. Juliet pitcher who spent four years toiling in the circle for Iowa State. “We’re really proud of that class. They’re huge for us. They really laid the foundation. We have two great seniors (Alex Cass and Miranda Brundige) too who have played their part. They’ve really done well in their role.”
The Lady Hawks took a 2-0 lead in the first inning and added a run in the second.
Cookeville got a double off the base of the wall in the fourth from Laylah Turner, who scored the Lady Cavaliers’ run on a grounder to short.
But Green Hill got to a tiring pitcher in the final innings, finishing with 13 hits.
Legrand blasted a two-run homer in the sixth and McIntyre had two doubles as they, Avary Stockwell, Kendall Davis and Alyx Frost had two hits each. Lilly Buckley drove in three runs while Chezney Whipker doubled.
Waters pitched five innings, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out four. Parker Herrin hurled an uneventful sixth.
Green Hill will host either Gallatin or Beech in Monday’s region first round while Cookeville travels to the other.
Cookeville reached the final, qualifying for the region in the process, by edging Mt. Juliet 5-4 in the earlier loser’s bracket final. The Lady Cavaliers scored the tie-breaking run in the top of the seventh on a hot smash off the leg of pitcher Taylor Haymans which went for an RBI infield single.
Waters was named tournament Most Valuable Player and joined on the all-tournament team by Green Hill teammates McIntyre, Legrand, Stockwell and Maliyah Wilkins.
Also on the all-tournament team are Mt. Juliet’s Annalise Mecklenburg, Chloe Younggren and Reese Burns; Wilson Central’s Camryn Langley and Maddison Stowell and Lebanon’s Laina Knight.
The all-district and all-freshman teams were also announced as voted on by district coaches. Green Hill teammates Stockwell and Legrand shared league Most Valuable Player honors. Waters is the Pitcher of the Year. Mecklenburg is the Offensive Player of the Year while Wilson Central’s Kristen Smith is the Infield Player of the Year. Mt. Juliet’s Cali Hughes is co-Outfield Player of the Year with Cookeville’s Julie Martin.
Named all-district were Lebanon’s Lily Beth Waddle and Katelyn Clemmons; Wilson Central’s Langley, Stowell and Cassidy Goddard; Mt. Juliet’s Haymans, Karli Costley, Savanna Schaffer and Hailey Stewart and Green Hill’s McIntyre, Wilkins, Jarrett, Buckley, Frost and Herrin.
Named all-freshman were Lebanon’s Teagan Fetcho, Maci Hodge and Alyssa Horne; Wilson Central’s Mallory Lee, Jordin Adkins and Ava Perry; Mt. Juliet’s Younggren and Brookelynn Aldridge and Green Hill’s Whipker and Savannah Wilson.
Watertown finishes second in 6-2A, travels to Bledsoe County for regional
WATERTOWN — After running the table in District 6-2A during the regular season, Watertown finished second in the league tournament after falling to Westmoreland 6-4 in the championship round Wednesday night.
The Lady Purple Tigers advanced to the final and claimed a Region 3-2A berth with an 8-0 shutout of Cannon County earlier in the evening in the loser’s bracket final.
Watertown will take a 17-9-1 record to Bledsoe County for the region opener Monday.
Westmoreland, which knocked Watertown into the loser’s bracket Tuesday, took a 2-0 led in the first inning. The Lady Tigers went up 4-2 in the second but scored no more. The Lady Eagles regained the lead with four in the fifth, finishing with nine hits.
Avery Taylor pitched the first five innings to take the loss. The allowed all nine hits and four walks. Drew Pryor pitched the sixth as Westmoreland was the home team and didn’t bat in the seventh.
Watertown had six hits, including a triple and single by Taylor, who drove in two runs.
Against Cannon County, Taylor tossed a seven-inning three-hitter with two walks.
She was backed by a 14-hit attack which included a double and two singles from Callie Buhler. Rachel Cromer doubled twice while Taylor, Alyssa Wood and Presley Clark each cracked a pair of singles. Abby Hall had a double. Cromer drove in three runs and Buhler two.
Rain moves Friendship’s State XII game at Jackson Christian to Monday
Friendship Christian will open State XII action at 5 p.m. Monday at Jackson Christian after rain prompted yesterday’s scheduled trip to be postponed.
The Lady Commanders are seeded fourth in the Middle Region while Jackson Christian is a No. 2 from the West.
Monday’s winner will advanced to play Lakeway, which is No. 2 from the East, in east Tennessee later next week in a beat-of-three series with the winner advancing to the the final four in Murfreesboro.
Green Hill outhomers Mt. Juliet in 4-3 winner’s final win
MT. JULIET — In a game which featured a five-minute early-inning power outage, Mt. Juliet and host Green Hill showed plenty of power at the plate to make the District 9-4A winner’s bracket final interesting.
The host Lady Hawks hit two home runs to Mt. Juliet’s one to prevail 4-3 Tuesday night to reach the championship round and qualify for the Region 5-4A tournament.
Two-run homers by Avary Stockwell and Maddie McIntyre broke a scoreless tie in the fifth as the Lady Hawks took a 4-0 lead.
Chloe Younggren blasted a three-run bomb in the seventh to bring the Lady Bears to within a run. But Mt. Juliet got no more and had to beat Cookeville in the loser’s bracket final Wednesday for a rematch with Green Hill in the final and a berth in next week’s regional.
Parker Herrin pitched six innings for Green Hill, allowing six hits and no walks while striking out six. Sophia Waters threw the seventh.
Taylor Haymans hurled five innings for Mt. Juliet, allowing four runs on eight hits. Annalise Mecklenburg tossed the sixth.
Chezney Whipker and Cadence Jarrett had multiple hits for the Lady Hawks.
Cali Hughes and Savanna Schaffer had two hits apiece for Mt. Juliet.
Stowell slam in seventh keeps Central alive until Cookeville prevails in eighth
MT. JULIET — Wilson Central had a Houdini comeback in the seventh inning Tuesday but had no such magic in the eighth as Cookeville captured an 11-8 win in the District 9-4A loser’s bracket at Green Hill.
The Lady Wildcats trailed 8-3 before staging a last-inning comeback. Camryn Langley drew a bases-loaded walk before Maddison Stowell blasted a grand slam to pull Central into an 8-8 tie.
But Cookeville answered with three runs in the top of the eighth. The Lady Wildcats were retired in the bottom half to end their season. The Lady Cavaliers advanced to Wednesday’s loser’s bracket final with Mt. Juliet.
