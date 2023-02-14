Lady Hawks spoil Mt. Juliet’s Senior Night

MT. JULIET — Green Hill girls’ coach Joseph Simmons missed last Friday’s regular-season finale at Mt. Juliet due to a bout with the flu.
But acting coach Seth Poston steered the Lady Hawks’ ship in for a 44-20 triumph on the Lady Bears’ Senior Night.
Green Hill scored the game’s first seven points. But Mt. Juliet kept the low-scoring game close for much of the night, trailing 13-8 at the first-quarter break and 13-10 early in the second quarter. The Lady Hawks led 17-10 by halftime and 22-12 going into the fourth.
The Lady Hawks finally found some offensive rhythm in the fourth by outscoring their neighboring rivals 20-8 to finish a 13-14 regular season, third in District 9-4A at 4-4.
“We always miss the head coach when he’s not here,” Poston said. “But I told the girls it doesn’t matter who’s sitting on the sidelines. It’s a matter of going out and executing the game plan.
“We started off a little sluggish, kind of went through the motions in the first half. I challenged them the second half and we finally got that intensity on defense late in the third and early in the fourth… I told the girls our defense is going to lead to transition. Our best offense should be transition. We got a couple of deflections and we went on a 6-0 run in a matter of about 30 seconds. That was the key.”
Aubrey Blankenship led the Lady Hawks with 12 points while Savannah Kirby connected on a pair of 3-pointers as she and Sullie Gerik each scored six. Cameron Bryan and Kensley Carter finished with five apiece, Alyssa Potier and Julia Varpness three each and Loren Madewell and Sheridan Cruz two apiece.
Jakoria Woods led the Lady Bears with nine points while Adelyn Kendall and Claire Emery each finished with four and Jai’Nyah Pillows three free throws as Mt. Juliet fell to 7-20, 0-7.
This would have also been Mt. Juliet’s finale. But the Lady Bears had a makeup game with Wilson Central at home last night which, along with a possible coin toss, will determine the home team for the district tournament rematch Thursday night at Cookeville.
Green Hill is seeded third and will face Lebanon or possibly Cookeville on Saturday in the district semifinals at Cookeville. Both will advance to the Region 5-4A tournament with Saturday’s winner hosting a first-round game before the remainder of the event returns to Cookeville.
Devilettes blown out by OaklandIn a game which mattered nothing to the upcoming District 9-4A tournament, Lebanon’s girls dropped their regular-season finale to visiting Oakland 53-31 last Friday night at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Oakland, once a big rival of Lebanon’s when both were in the old 7-AAA, jumped to an 8-0 lead. The Lady Patriots carried the margin to 12-6 at the first-quarter break 28-17 at halftime and 43-28 going into the fourth as the Devilettes dropped to 19-7.
Alanna Poole led the Lady Patriots with 22 points, hitting all eight of his free throws. Myah Sutton sank two 3-pointers for half of her 12 points. Ni’kiah Chesterfield had 10 before drawing two technical fouls and a fourth-quarter ejection. Oakland hit 14 of 17 foul shots.
Tiara Spencer sank two 3-pointers for half of her 12 points to lead Lebanon while Tiffany Harrigan had 10. Trinity Franzen and Macey Baker each threw in three and Rolandria Dowell two.
The Devilettes closed their regular season last night in a makeup game at Cookeville. A Lebanon win would set up a coin flip at today’s district meeting to decide the top two seeds for the tournament semifinals Saturday, also at Cookeville. The No. 2 seed will take on Green Hill while No. 1 faces Thursday’s Wilson Central-Mt. Juliet winner.
Watertown rallies for first district win in season finaleWATERTOWN — Watertown’s girls got their first District 6-2A win of the season in their final game, a 50-45 Senior Night decision over Smith County.
As a result, coaches had to bring their quarters to yesterday’s district meeting to settle some ties.
The Lady Purple Tigers pulled into a tie for third place with Smith County at 1-5, necessitating a heads-or-tails call to determine the Nos. 3 and 4 seeds for the tournament later this week at Smith County. A tiebreaker was also needed to decide 1 and 2 between Westmoreland and Cannon County.
But because all four teams will advance to the Region 3 tournament, the district tourney will decide seeding for the next event.
Watertown had to climb out of an 18-6 first-quarter hole. The Lady Tigers cut the margin to 25-22 by halftime and 32-29 going into the fourth before overtaking the Lady Owls with a 21-13 final eight minutes.
Both teams were busy from the free-throw line in the fourth. Watertown hit 9 of 11 from the line while Smith’s Merion Spivey 5 of 6, and 7 of 8 in the second half.
Madison King connected on four second-half 3-pointers and 4 of 5 fourth-quarter free throws as she keyed Watertown’s comeback with 14 of her team-high 16 points after halftime.
Rachel Cromer connected on two triples on her way to nine while Kierah Maklary was 3-for-4 from the line in the fourth and added eight points.
Claire Manos and Gwen Franklin each scored six points, Presley Clark a 3 and Macie Brejle two as the Lady Tigers finished a 12-13 regular season.
Spivey led the Lady Owls with 15 points. Ella Haughton hit three triples on her way to 11, eight of which came in the first quarter, a period in which Smith County connected on four treys.
