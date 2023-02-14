Lady Hawks spoil Mt. Juliet’s Senior Night

Green Hill’s Aubrey Blankenship scores over Mt. Juliet’s Adelyn Kendall (11) and Unity Jordan (23) during the third quarter.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

MT. JULIET — Green Hill girls’ coach Joseph Simmons missed last Friday’s regular-season finale at Mt. Juliet due to a bout with the flu.

But acting coach Seth Poston steered the Lady Hawks’ ship in for a 44-20 triumph on the Lady Bears’ Senior Night.

