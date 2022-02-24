MT. JULIET — Cherie Abner built her coaching career at Westmoreland by routinely winning games 30-something to 20-something.
So when her Green Hill Lady Hawks were holding undefeated Cookeville to 10 first-half points and in the 20s throughout the second, even though her team was trailing most of the time, she had the Lady Cavaliers right where she wanted them.
So when Savannah Kirby connected on a 3-pointer with 5.2 seconds to put Green Hill ahead, the Lady Hawks were on the verge of shocking the state.
And when Cookeville’s K.K. Graves missed a layup at the end of a coast-to-coast drive, the Lady Hawks had their 29-28 upset of the top-ranked (or No. 2, depending on your poll of choice) Lady Cavs to win the first District 9-4A championship and inaugural title (not counting football’s region crown last fall) in any sport in the school’s two-year history.
“For us to come in as the underdog and them to be 27-0 and us to knock them off, it’s probably the biggest win of my career for sure,” said Abner, who won 462 games in 20 seasons at Westmoreland, winning five district titles in which her Lady Eagles were probably the favorites.
This win, which brought Green Hill’s sophomore record to 12-15, was built on her tried-and-true formula from her Westmoreland days.
“I told them earlier we needed it in the 40s, and if we could get it in the 30s and 20s we’ll win,” she said. “We had the perfect game plan and those kids carried it out and made us look good tonight.”
Both teams missed layups and open jumpers as tournament Most Valuable Player Aubrey Blankenship fired the first shot giving Green Hill a 3-0 lead. But the game grinded out the rest of the way with Cookeville carrying an 8-5 lead into the second quarter and 10-7 at halftime.
Blankenship converted an Alivia Majors steal into a swish from 3-point land to bring Green Hill into a 12-12 tie in the third quarter. Alyssa Potier’s pullup jumper in the lane evened the score at 14-14. Cookeville built a 19-14 lead before two Blankenship free throws and a 3 by Kirby evened the count again at 19-19.
Blankenship scored from high off the glass for a three-point play for the Lady Hawks’ first lead since 3-0 at 22-20.
After a driving layup by Graves tied the game at 22-22, freshman Sullie Gerik scored on a fastbreak for a 24-22 Lady Hawks edge with a minute left in the third quarter.
Regular-season district MVP Cassie Gallagher connected on a 3 to put Cookeville back in front 25-24 going into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Cavs built a 28-24 lead in the fourth but scored no more. Gerik scored a two from 19 feet out to cut the margin in half with 43.1 seconds left.
Cookeville was just 4-of-13 from the free-throw line and when the Lady Cavs missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 20.8 seconds remaining, it opened the door for Green Hill.
“I told them if we could keep it close into the fourth quarter, I thought we could get them to crack,” Abner said. “They had opportunities and they just got a little tighter and it worked out for us.
“When you’re 27-0, that’s tough coming into a district championship, especially when you’ve beaten a team twice by 20-plus,” Abner said. “We just hung our heads on defense tonight, for sure — and rebounding.”
Green Hill, seeded third, upset No. 2 Lebanon last Saturday, so the Lady Hawks were playing with house money in the championship. Not only did they bust the district tournament bracket, but also the Region 5-4A tournament which tips off at 7 p.m. Friday with games at home sites before the winners meet up at Hendersonville for the semifinals next Monday.
In Green Hill’s case, Abner noted the Lady Hawks have now won 8 of their last 10, but were sneaking up on people — until now.
“That’s what you want to do; you want to get better at the end of the year,” Abner said. “Now, we’re going to go into the region. We get to play here and we’re back 0-0.”
Green Hill will host Station Camp at 7 p.m. Friday. Not only did the Lady Hawks earn a top seed, they also took Lebanon off the hook of having to face Cookeville in an elimination game as the third-place Devilettes will travel to Beech, which lost to Gallatin in a game many also considered an upset though the teams’ records are very similar. Cookeville will host Hendersonville while Mt. Juliet travels to Gallatin with those winners meeting next Monday.
“(Lebanon coach Cory Barrett) can buy me dinner now,” said Abner, whose team would get a rematch with the Devilettes should both win Friday.
Blankenship buried a pair of 3s on her way to a game-high 16 points while Kirby scored seven, with six coming on two triples. Gerik finished with four and Potier two.
Gallagher tossed in two 3s in leading the Lady Cavs with 13.
Majors, who didn’t score in the final, and Kirby joined Blankenship on the all-tournament team along with Cookeville’s Graves and Jordan Gillies.
Lebanon gets back
on track against Mt. Juliet to finish third
MT. JULIET — Lebanon exorcised Saturday’s upset loss to Green Hill by dominating Mt. Juliet 55-22 in the District 9-4A consolation game Monday at GHHS.
The things which bothered the Devilettes against Green Hill — lack of rebounding, cold outside shooting and center Meioshe Mason on the bench recovering from an illness — were cured during a 34-0 run which blew open a 7-6 lead late in the first quarter to 41-6 midway through the third as Lebanon improved to 21-8.
“I was wondering where our team’s been,” Lebanon coach Cory Barrett said. “That was more like it.”
Barrett said he wanted his team’s focus to be on playing to the best of its ability, not focusing on expectations against a particular opponent.
“Pressure is an illusion in your mind, and I think that’s what we’d been doing some, for whatever reason,” Barrett said. “We expect to play at a high level. That’s not a pressure thing, and that’s what we had to get across to them. The expectation of what you at Lebanon is very high. The standards are very high, and they’re not going to change regardless of numbers are on the floor, who’s wearing the jerseys, it doesn’t matter.
“That right there was more like Lebanon basketball.”
Terri Reynolds racked up two 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 15 points for Lebanon. Mason didn’t start, but came in quickly and was in and out, seemingly getting stronger as she scored six points in the second quarter and four in the fourth to finish with 12 while also dominating the glass. Asia Barr tossed in all 10 of her tallies in the first half while Ny’lyia Rankins, Finley Tomlin and Sani Scott each finished with four and Rolandria Dowell two.
Jakoria Woods led the Lady Bears with eight points while Jai’Niyah Pillows finished with five, Dymond Howard three and Evie Johnston, Kaley Jones and Yazmin Spates two each.
For Mt. Juliet, this was one of three games the Lady Bears bought when they beat Wilson Central in the play-in last Friday. Though they are just 6-22, they’ll have one more chance at 7 p.m. Friday when they go to Gallatin for the Region 5-4A tournament opener. And if they win that, they’ll have yet another game. But getting these three games, regardless of their outcome, is big for a team which graduates just one player, Howard.
“A lot of teams are already home,” first-year Mt. Juliet coach Joseph Hiett said. “Anytime we can get some floor time because we didn’t have summer together so floor time is important. Getting these games is icing on the cake.
“Our lone senior, Dymond Howard, we love her and we’ll truly miss her. But it is kind of a summer start early.”
Summer is the last thing on the Devilettes’ minds now as they still have fish to fry here in late winter, starting with Friday’s 7 p.m. trip to Beech in the region opener. A win would send them to Hendersonville for a Monday night semifinal against either Green Hill or Station Camp. Of course, when Lebanon’s game was finished, there was the expectation Cookeville would be the semifinal opponent until the Lady Hawks upended the unbeaten Lady Cavaliers in the championship game.
“I don’t care who we play,” Barrett said before the championship game. “We’re Lebanon. We’re the Lebanon Devilettes. It doesn’t matter if we’re playing at home, on the road, on a neutral floor. Somebody is going to have to deal with us.”
Howard was named to the all-tournament team, as was Reynolds.
Watertown finishes
fourth in 6-2A, travels to York in region opener
WATERTOWN — Watertown finished fourth in the District 6-2A tournament following a 42-38 loss to Smith County on Monday night.
The Lady Purple Tigers led 10-7 at the first-quarter break before Smith County moved in front 19-15 by halftime and 31-26 going into the fourth.
Emma Enoch led the Lady Owls with 16 points while Anna Vining and Eryel Haughton each had 11.
Madison King led the Lady Purple Tigers with 15 points, including three 3-pointers. Kierah Maklary collected 12 points while Gwen Franklin scored six and Presley Clark five as Watertown fell to 10-19 for the season going into Friday’s 7 p.m. Region 3 tournament opener at York Institute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.