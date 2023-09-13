The Portland Girls Soccer team sports a 5-2 heading into a pair of district matches this week. In recent action, the Lady Panthers fell to Green Hill 7-2.
The Panthers took the early lead against the Hawks before allowing seven straight goals for the final score.
“We knew they would be a tough match-up for us,” Coach Brian Stagner said. “Green Hill is a very strong team. We actually took a 2-0 lead, but Green Hill tied up the score and began to pull away in the second half. Getting a lead and hanging on as long as we did against a top-quality team was good despite the eventual loss.”
Both of Portland’s goals were scored by Guorchiek Mut.
Mut tallied four goals in a 7-1 win over Logan County last Thursday. The Lady Panthers scored just three minutes into the match and never looked back.
Portland led 5-0 at intermission and added a pair of goals over the final 40 minutes of play.
Bethany Pike, Sadie Clifton, and Taylor Daniels all tallied a goal apiece.
Mut has 18 goals in seven games for the Lady Panthers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.