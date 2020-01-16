Lady Purple Tiger trio named volleyball all-state Jan 16, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Andy Reed • The Lebanon DemocratWatertown junior Brookelyn Davis has been named to the Class A all-state volleyball team by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Stone, Hutto will join LHS Sports Hall of Fame Wildcats' 15 treys fuel comeback to OT win Green Hill High applies for TSSAA membership Lady Wildcats pull away from Station Camp Deer diary: Another season in the books Law enforcement talks opioid response plan Martha Frances George Editorial cartoon for Jan. 16, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHartsville racer moving on upLocal judge uses baking to unwindLebanon billboard proposal faces uncertain futureCumberland University announcesMax & Ann Smith Nursing Scholarship'Project Blue Bird' signals $70M investmentWatertown High School student wins$10,000 scholarship toward his pilot's licenseDestry David NaveFallen tree splits area mobile home in twoWilson County Schools poised to receive $472K liquor lawsuit paymentMarching Band Boosters kick off four-day fundraiser event Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events Jan 18 Veterans Food Pantry Sat, Jan 18, 2020 Jan 20 PORTLAND QUARTERBACK CLUB MEETING Mon, Jan 20, 2020 Online Poll Should the Electoral College be abolished? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.