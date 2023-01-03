Lady Purple Tigers lose early lead

Madison King puts up a 3-pointer to give Watertown an early lead.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

WATERTOWN — After leading Columbia Academy for much of the first half last Friday night, Watertown’s girls fell behind in the second half and dropped a 53-37 decision to close out the AFLAC Watertown Christmas Classic.

The teams were even at 8-8 following the first quarter. Watertown went in front during the second quarter when Columbia Academy coach Jerry Ballard drew a technical foul. The Lady Bulldogs answered with a run which saw them take a 20-19 lead on a breakaway layup by Madi Lewis. Her two free throws gave them a three-point lead with 3.3 seconds left.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.