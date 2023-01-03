Lady Purple Tigers lose early lead

WATERTOWN — After leading Columbia Academy for much of the first half last Friday night, Watertown’s girls fell behind in the second half and dropped a 53-37 decision to close out the AFLAC Watertown Christmas Classic.
The teams were even at 8-8 following the first quarter. Watertown went in front during the second quarter when Columbia Academy coach Jerry Ballard drew a technical foul. The Lady Bulldogs answered with a run which saw them take a 20-19 lead on a breakaway layup by Madi Lewis. Her two free throws gave them a three-point lead with 3.3 seconds left.
Watertown’s Madison King had enough time to put up a 40-foot prayer which was answered off the glass at the halftime buzzer to pull the Lady Purple Tigers into a 22-22 tie.
But Columbia Academy dominated the third quarter 22-5 togo up 44-27.
Lewis led the Lady Bulldogs with 17 points. Kennedy Chatman connected on a pair of 3-pointers as she and Jaelyn Hickerson each had 11.
King led the Lady Purple Tigers with 12 points, including three 3-pointers. Macie Brelje scored seven points while Presley Clark finished with five, Claire Manos four, Julianna Pruitt a 3 and Jaleigh Robertson, Joslyn Lackey and Gwen Franklin two each as Watertown slipped to 7-7.
Watertown will open District 6-AA action at 6 p.m. this coming Friday when Westmoreland comes to town.
Slow start costly to Lady Commanders
WATERTOWN — Friendship Christian fell into an early hole last Friday and never came out as Station Camp doubled up the Lady Commanders 50-25 in the AFLAC Watertown Christmas Classic at Watertown Middle.
Station Camp scored the first 15 points. Friendship didn’t tally until Lily Maggart sank a pair of free throws with 14.9 seconds left in the first quarter. She also scored the Lady Commanders’ first field goal, the first of her three 3-pointers, late in the second period as Friendship fell behind 25-5 by halftime.
Friendship found some offense in the third quarter, outscoring Station Camp 15-12. But the Lady Bison closed out strong with a 13-5 fourth.
Anu Ricketts racked up 19 points from inside to lead the Lady Bison while Dani James threw in four triples for her 12.
Maggart led the Lady Commanders with 11points while Kate Petty scored seven, Savannah Bone four and Liz Maggart a 3.
Friendship will return to District 4-IIA action today with a 6 p.m. home game against Goodpasture at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
Woods’ buzzer-beater lifts Lady Bears past Liberty Creek
WATERTOWN — Jakoria Woods’ buzzer-beating layup lifted Mt. Juliet to a 41-39 win over Liberty Creek on the final day of the AFLAC Watertown Christmas Classic in the auxiliary gym last Friday afternoon.
The Lady Bears led 12-7 at the first-quarter break and 15-13 at halftime before first-year Liberty Creek went into the fourth period ahead 28-24.
Woods sank 7 of 8 free throws and led the Lady Bears with 20 points, including 12 in the fourth. Jai’Nyah Pillows scored all six of her points after halftime whileUnity Jordan finished with five foul shots, Kayley Jones and Claire Emery four points apiece and Adelyn Kendall two.
Addi Kiser connected on all nine of her free throws in leading the Wolfpack with 15 points while Kaylor West sank 7 of 12 from the line on her way to 13. Liberty Creek is coached by former Cumberland guard Kari Maddux Douglas.
Mt. Juliet will travel to Hunters Lane today for a 6 p.m. game before hosting Rockvale 48 hours later.
