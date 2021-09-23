Mt. Juliet Christian rallied from a 2-0 deficit to overtake host Friendship Christian 28-30, 24-26, 25-20, 25-20, 16-14 Tuesday at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
Davey Slaughter spiked a school-record 34 kills for Mt. Juliet Christian while also finishing with 15 digs, four blocks and four aces. Ellie Gee set up an MJCA-record 40 assists. Emma Bobbitt added 10 kills and 10 digs, Catherine Powell 10 digs and an ace and Keely Sellers 18 digs.
The win put MJCA in the tiebreaker advantage over Friendship for second place in District 4-IIA with a final 6-4 record. The Lady Saints will host Clarksville Academy tonight in a non-district match for senior night and play in the Watertown Tournament this weekend.
Watertown falls in five at CookevilleCOOKEVILLE — Class 1A Watertown took on Class 3A Cookeville on Monday and came up short 3-2.
The Lady Cavaliers prevailed 20-25, 25-17, 14-25, 27-25, 15-12.
Chloe Poston produced 30 assists, 10 digs and six kills for Watertown while Morgan Brown added 18 digs, 13 kills and two aces; Gala Holbrooks seven kills, six blocks and five digs; Makenzie McElroy 10 assists, eight digs and two aces; Miranda Allen six kills, three digs and two blocks; Alie Tunks 26 digs and six aces, Summer Sesnan 16 digs and four aces and Jaleigh Robertson five digs and four blocks as the Lady Purple Tigers slipped to 23-10 for the season.
Watertown will put its 9-0 District 7-A mark on the line tonight at Smith County. The junior varsity will serve off at 5 p.m. with the varsity to follow.
