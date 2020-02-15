JAMESTOWN — Watertown’s girls were edged by host York Institute 44-43 in their regular season finale Thursday night.
Brittni Allison, Emma Christensen and Alie Tunks each tossed in 12 points for the Lady Purple Tigers while Delanney Hight had six and Madi Reeder a free throw.
Watertown will compete in the District 8-AA tournament next week.
Friendship boys fall out of district tournament
MADISON — Goodpasture rumbled to an 85-40 ousting of visiting Friendship Christian from the Division II District 4-A quarterfinals Wednesday.
PJay Smith fired in five three-pointers on his way to 23 points while Isaiah West sank four triples as part of his 20. Cooper Pennington poured in three treys as part of his 11 as Goodpasture advanced with a 24-3 record.
Andrew Mathis tossed in two triples on his way to 15 points in his Friendship finale. Fellow senior Bryce Miller also sank two threes for his six while Dillon Turner finished with five, Mitch Pelham and Casey Jones four each and LaQuarrius Talley and Zachary Cardwell a three apiece as the Commanders closed out an 11-21 campaign.
“Really proud of our guys, but especially our seniors,” Commander coach Ben Johnson wrote in an email. “Andrew really became a star for us this year, scoring nearly 550 points this season alone.
“Bryce was a three-year starter who loved the game, had great knowledge of the game, and was part of 63 wins in his career. He did so many of the ‘little things’ for us, like leading our team in charges taken. Mitch played the last two seasons for us and left his heart on the floor every night, giving us the same effort regardless of the score, and had some big scoring nights for us. Joseph played bigger than he was. He worked hard to get back from an ACL tear as a junior, and always gave us leadership and a spark off the bench. Jackson played this year for the first time since middle school. We wish he had played all four years. He was a great kid to have with us, super athletic, and was a great teammate.”
MJCA girls ousted at Clarksville Academy
CLARKSVILLE — Top-seeded Clarksville Academy ended Mt. Juliet Christian’s run with a 54-37 win in the girls’ Division II District 4-A quarterfinals Tuesday.
The Lady Cougars led 20-7 following the first quarter and 36-15 at halftime.
Shinae Howard-Johnson led the Lady Saints with 21 points while Amelia Lyons scored 16.
