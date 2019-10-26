Lady Tigers fall short of state team title

MURFREESBORO -- In the end, Thursday belonged to Summertown, but it was a historic day for Watertown, nonetheless.
While Summertown took its first-ever state volleyball championship 25-16, 25-18, 23-25, 25-21, the Lady Tigers were in their inaugural TSSAA championship final in any team sport, and the student body and community were out in full force at Middle Tennessee State's Murphy Center.
"It means a lot to mean and I'm sure it means a whole lot to our community as well," said Watertown coach Brandy Holcomb, who began the volleyball program at the school in 2006 and has taken the Lady Tigers to three straight state tournaments. "It means a lot, and I'm blessed to be a part of it. I don't know if we really understand the magnitude of it just yet. But I'm very blessed and very proud to be a part of it.
"We've had a great student section, a great community fan base all three days, the biggest crowd by far at Blackman (Tuesday) and at Siegel (Wednesday). I think we had the biggest crowd they'll have all day here, too. Our community, I've been there 15 years and that's just what we are at Watertown. We're family. We support each other. It doesn't matter what sport we're playing. Win or lose, we stick together. I'm very proud of our fans and community."
Tiger Nation never gave up on their heroines even as they were at times being overpowered by a bigger Lady Eagle team whose last trip to this stage was its 2011 finals loss to Friendship Christian.
see tigers/page b3
Summertown snapped a 16-16 tie in the second game and pulled away. Watertown, which led in two of the three games in Wednesday's loss to the Eagles, was up 21-10 in Game 3 and 24-16 before Summertown made another strong finish. The Lady Tigers finally got the 25th point to force a fourth game.
The Lady Eagles jumped to a 6-1 lead in Game 4 but Watertown quickly came back to within 7-6. The Lady Tigers never pulled even, but they stayed on Summertown's heels before finishing a 35-7 season.
"We kept preaching to them 'don't give up, don't quit," said Holcomb while being the first WHS coach to carry a state runner-up coaches plaque. "They're a great team. I want to give them a lot of credit. We have beaten them before in a tournament we played early in the summer. So I knew we could do it and tried to get them to feed off that we had competed and we had beaten them before.
"You can't teach size. You can teach offense and defense. You can't teach height. We tried to make up for it where we could with serving…and defense, but at the end of the day they just overcame us with their hitting."
Brookelyn Davis had 18 kills while Natalie Fountain finished with 14 for Watertown. Mackailyn Cherry set up 22 assists and Davis 18. Senior libero Sydney Murrell had 15 digs while Cherry added 11.
Murrell, who along with Cherry and Ali Conrad make up the senior class, is the only Lady Tiger to have started all three years of Watertown's state tournament run.
"It's definitely been a long run and we didn't meet our goal, but state runner up isn't bad," Murrell said. "It gives our team something to work on next year."
"(Replacing Murrell) will be huge," Holcomb said. "Those are shoes that are hard to fill. But we're going to work on it. We've already got some young girls who said they're ready to step in. We'll get on it soon, getting ready for next year."
Watertown finished fifth in 2017 and third in '18 before climbing another rung this year.
"At least that shows progress," Holcomb said. "We're meeting goals. We just got to keep working until we get one, and we won't quit until we do."
Though Murrell and her classmates won't be in uniform if and when the final step is taken, they have left building blocks for upcoming teams.
"I feel as if I will be part of it because these people, I've been with them so long, I feel like I've taught them and I've led them and I feel like I will be a part of it," she said.
After losing to Summertown in Wednesday's winner's bracket final, the Lady Purple Tigers rebounded to reach the final with a 25-19, 25-22, 19-25, 25-18 win over Harpeth in the loser's bracket final Wednesday night at Siegel.
Natalie Fountain pounded 26 kills while Brookelyn Davis spiked seven, Mikayla Nix four and Abby Parkerson one.
Davis set up 20 assists while Mackailyn Cherry had 12.
Davis served up five aces, Cherry and Alie Tunks two each and Sydney Murrell one.
Murrell picked up 36 digs on the back row while Tunks finished with 15, Cherry nine, Fountain and Faith Pulley eight apiece, Davis six, Parkerson four, Nix three and Morgan Brown one.
Parkerson had four points on blocks, including three solo. Fountain had an assist as she and Brittni Allison each had a solo block.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.