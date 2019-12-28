Lady Tigers going to FCS semis

Watertown's girls used tenacious defense and sizzling outside shooting to overwhelm Cascade 50-27 in the FCS Christmas Tournament at Friendship Christian's Bay Family Sportsplex on Thursday afternoon.
The Lady Purple Tigers never trailed, building a 15-2 lead late in the first quarter as Watertown sank three 3-pointers, including two by Emma Christensen.
Watertown got even hotter in the second quarter with five treys in building a 37-15 halftime lead. Christensen connected on two of them, finishing her afternoon with four and 13 points. The Lady Tigers totaled nine threes and six twos while dropping in 11 of 16 free throws.
Brittni Allison led Watertown with 18 points, including three triples. Madi Reeder and Daejah Maklary each scored six points while Delanney Hight had four, Ali Tunks two and Morgan Bain a free throw as the Lady Tigers improved to 7-7 going into Friday afternoon's semifinal against Hendersonville.
Makenna Lamb tossed in two threes to lead the Lady Champions with 11 points while Ally Murdock dropped in 10 as Cascade slipped to 0-7.
The tournament will wrap up today.
Friendship falls short of first win
Friendship Christian's girls were within range of their possible first win of the season Thursday night until the final buzzer sounded on Franklin Grace Christian's 50-43 victory in the opening round of the FCS Christmas Tournament at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
The Lady Commenders' only lead was 5-3 on a three-point play by Anna Taylor.
But Grace scored the next six points and the Lady Lions never trailed again. It was 11-7 at the first-quarter break.
The Lady Commanders caught Grace 1t 18-18 on a basket by Brooke Jones 2:40 before halftime. But two free throws by Mary Bradley Myers put the Lady Lions back in front and a coast-to-coast layup by Smith opened a 22-18 halftime lead.
The Lady Lions led by as much as 10 points, 33-23, in the third quarter. A three by Jones brought Friendship to within 36-30 going into the fourth.
Grace again led by as much as 10, 44-34. But Friendship never went away. A three-pointer by Savannah Craighead brought the Lady Commanders to within 46-43 before the Lady Lions salted their seventh win in nine outings from the free-throw line as FCS fell to 0-9.
Smith sank three triples to lead the Lady Lions with 18 points while Carlie Mason threw in 13 (all in the second half) and Audrey Sanders 11.
Rachel Pippin posted 14 points from the post for Friendship while Jones sank two triples on her way to 12. Craighead's 10 included three 3s. Taylor finished with five and Rayven Vaughns two.
Friendship faced Centennial in the consolation bracket Friday while Grace took on Gordonsville. The tournament will wrap up today.
