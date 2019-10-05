Lady Tigers run table in 7-A, earn No. 1 seed in tourney

WATERTOWN -- Watertown wrapped up regular-season play Thursday night with a 25-11, 25-13, 25-9 win over Red Boiling Springs on Pink Out Night to complete a 12-0 District 7-A season.
Brookelyn Davis served up seven aces for the Lady Purple Tigers while Abby Parkerson finished with four, Alie Tunks two and Mackailyn Cherry one.
Parkerson also produced four blocks while Gala Holbrooks had two and Cherry one.
Natalie Fountain nailed 12 kills while Davis added eight; Parkerson, Brittni Allison, Mikayla Nix and Morgan Brown two each and Cherry one.
Sydney Murrell earned 13 digs while Tunks totaled six, Ali Conrad four, Davis and Cherry two each and Faith Pulley one as the Lady Tigers finished a 26-5 regular season.
As the No. 1 seed in the district tournament to be played at Gordonsville, Watertown will move into next Thursday's 6 p.m. semifinal against the winner of Clay County and Red Boiling Springs with the championship match to follow at 7:30.
Wilson Central swept in season finale
GLADEVILLE -- Wilson Central closed its regular volleyball season Thursday night with a 25-21, 25-20, 26-24 loss to visiting Stewarts Creek.
Nicole Brill led the Lady Wildcats with 13 digs and seven kills while Emilee McDonald delivered 10 assists and 10 digs and Taryn Wilson 10 digs and two aces.
Mt. Juliet falls in five to two-time state champs
PORTLAND -- Mt. Juliet dropped a 20-25, 25-18, 23-25, 25-12, 15-4 decision to two-time defending Class AA state champion Portland on Thursday night.
Ally Brady led the Lady Bears with 17 assists and two aces while Cate Van Hoven had 14 kills and two aces, Lindsay Merritt 25 digs, Zoe Hayes 17 assists and Keeton Brown six blocks as Mt. Juliet ended a 24-16 regular season.
Mt. Juliet will face Lebanon in the District 9-AAA tournament at 5 p.m. Monday at Wilson Central.
