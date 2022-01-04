Lady Tigers trounce Hillwood

WATERTOWN — Watertown’s girls got to enjoy a rare laugher to close out 2021 when the Lady Purple Tigers trounced Hillwood 53-10 last Thursday to close out the AFLAC Christmas Shootout.
The Lady Tigers led 15-5 at the first-quarter break and 30-7 at halftime as they won their fifth straight and sixth in their last seven to improve to 9-5 for the season.
Lots of Lady Tigers broke into the scoring column, led by Mallory Race with 12 points, all on four second-half 3-pointers, including three in the fourth quarter.
Kierah Maklary totaled 10 points while Presley Clark and Madison King each connected on a pair of triples for six apiece, Gwen Franklin five, Alie Tunks and Rachel Cromer a 3 apiece and Miranda Nix, Joslyn Lackey, Shayla Allison and Aylssa Williamson two each.
Watertown is scheduled to travel to Chapel Hill to take on Forrest at 6 p.m. today.
Woods’ 29 lift Lady Bears to come-from-behind OT triumphWATERTOWN — A mostly frustrating 2021 ended with a bang as Mt. Juliet wrapped up a 3-0 week in the AFLAC Christmas Shootout with a 49-47 overtime triumph over Springfield last Thursday. The Lady Jackets led by five entering the final minute of regulation before the Lady Bears caught up at 41-41 to force overtime.
Jakoria Woods scored six of her 29 points in the extra four minutes, which ended with Springfield missing a potential winning 3-point basket, to lift Mt. Juliet to 4-13 entering 2022 and a 6 p.m. trip to Rockvale. The Lady Bears led 10-9 at the first-quarter break before falling behind 22-14 by halftime. Mt. Juliet cut the margin to 30-27 going into the fourth. Woods’ total included a pair of third-quarter 3-pointers. Taylor Haymans scored seven points while Dymond Howard and Unity Jordan each supplied six and Evie Johnston an overtime free throw. Taniya Partee scored 17 points and Sarah Tejeda 14 for Springfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.