GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central went 4-1 in the Wilson County Invitational over the weekend.
The Lady Wildcats opened with an 11-0 three-inning win over Watertown last Friday afternoon.
The visiting team, Wilson Central scored in each inning, finishing with eight hits, including two each by Maddison Stowell and Cassidy Goddard. Stowell drove in three runs while Goddard and Kristen Smith had two each.
Parker Herrin pitched a three-inning one-hitter.
Wilson Central followed with a 10-0 triumph over Centennial behind Kenzie Miller’s two-inning no-hitter.
Smith and Camryn Langley each drove in three runs and Taelor Chang two. Smith had three hits and Langley and Chang two apiece as the Lady Wildcats had 11 hits.
Miller struck out all six batters she faced in a game halted after Central batted in the top of the third inning.
The Lady Wildcats returned Saturday and rallied past Station Camp 11-4.
Central spotted the Lady Bison four runs in the top of the first. Central stormed back with 11 in the fifth and final frame.
Chang drove in five runs and Stowell two. Chang and Madison Carey each had two of Central’s eight hits. Kyleigh Pitzer pitched four innings and Addie Kahrs one as they combined to allow three hits.
Wilson Central crushed Cookeville 11-1 in four innings as Miller pitched a one-hitter with seven strikeouts.
Herrin drove in three runs and Smith and Chang two each. Herrin had three of Central’s 16 hits while Smith and Stowell finished with two apiece.
Stewarts Creek ended Wilson Central’s run with a 9-2 win in the Lady Wildcats’ final game as the Red Hawks scored in three of the final four innings, finishing with eight hits.
Riley Serbin had two of Central’s seven hits as the Lady Wildcats fell to 10-4 for the season.
Knight throws second straight no-hitterLess than 24 hours after Karlee Wright no-hit Brentwood, her Lebanon teammate Laina Knight threw a three-inning no-no against visiting Pope John Paul II last Friday in the Wilson County Invitational at LHS.
Wright’s gem was a four-inning performance in a 15-0 run-rule win.
Knight struck out six and walked one for the Lady Knights’ only base runner while her defense was flawless behind her for the other three outs.
Lebanon scored a run in the first inning, two in the second and eight in the third.
Since this was a tournament game, it could have been shortened by time limit in addition to the mercy rule.
The Lady Devils banged out eight hits, led by Alaina Smith’s three. Smith and Carissa Bell each drove in three runs and Knight two.
Lebanon followed with a 6-3 loss over Donelson Christian as Carissa Ball drove in all three Lady Devil scores in the second inning.
On Saturday, the Lady Devils were shut out by Springfield 3-0 as each team had four hits. The Lady Jackets’ Brianan Asmondy struck out 11 batters. Wright pitched the full four-inning game for Lebanon.
By contrast, Lebanon’s 8-7 three-inning win over Greenbrier was a slugfest as Wright drive in four runs and Ball two. Dickerson had three of the Lady Devils’ 10 hits while Wright and Alaina Smith each had two. One of Wright’s was a home run in the third inning.
Lady Hawks enjoy 4-1 weekGreen Hill went 4-1 last week with an 8-0 win over Summit, 9-7 over Stewarts Creek, 4-3 over DeKalb County and 3-0 over Dickson County.
Springfield handed the Lady Hawks their only loss in 13 outings over two weeks of the young season 4-1.
Maliyah Wilkins led Green Hill’s offense with seven RBIs and two home runs, including a grand slam.
She batted .600 on six hits in five games.
Allison Brake batted .500 with six hits, including three against Stewarts Creek, and three RBI.
Bryanna Coffman drove in three runs on three hits. Emily Legrand finished with five hits and Cadence Jarrett four as each knocked in two runs. Lillie Buckley and Keeton Brown had three hits apiece.
Alex Felts led the way in the circle with a 2-0 record with a 1.63 earned-run average in 171/3 innings. She allowed four earned runs on 10 hits and three walks with 12 strikeouts.
