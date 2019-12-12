Lady Wildcats lose early lead at Ryan

NASHVILLE -- A good start by Wilson Central's girls went by the wayside via a bad third quarter Tuesday night before Father Ryan kept the Lady Wildcats at bay 60-53.
The Lady Wildcats bolted to a 17-9 first-quarter lead before Ryan used a 15-5 second to get to within 24-22 by halftime. A 26-9 third put Central in arrears 50-31 going into the fourth.
"We just got out of our rhythm," Lady Wildcats coach Erica Wilson said. "We came out really strong in the first quarter… They got more aggressive and that's when we took our foot off the accelerator and they took advantage.
"They are a fundamentally sound, strong team, so that's what's going to happen. They're not going to take any plays off."
Mary Mackie came off the Ryan bench to bury three 3-pointers and lead the Lady Irish with 13 points while Lilly Wilder's 12 included a pair of threes. Maddie Dooling dropped in 10 as the home team improved to 3-2.
Sydnee Richetto keyed the Lady Wildcats' fourth-quarter comeback with 10 of her 23 points, 17 of which came after halftime. She also sank three triples. Big girl Campbell Strange, a junior transfer from Martin Luther King Magnet, tossed in 12 while Nicole Brill added eight, Sydney Dalton five, Jasmin Angel three and Kristen Smith two as Central fell to 4-2.
"I'm still very confident about the big picture," Wilson said of the season as a whole. "We got Nicole back just two weeks ago. She's one of our only returning starters and she's still playing on a broken ankle (from volleyball).
"Our first three off the bench are freshmen, so there are going to be some growing pains with it. When we get in foul trouble early, they have to come off the bench."
Wilson Central will return to District 9-AAA action Friday when defending league champion Beech pays a visit at 6:30 p.m.
"Beech beat Father Ryan by a dozen last week," Wilson said. "It's almost like what happened to us. Father Ryan was up by as many as we were."
Watertown worn out by Macon County
LAFAYETTE -- Watertown's girls were little match for state and District 8-AA power Macon County in a 71-34 road loss Tuesday night.
Emma Christensen scored 17 points and Brittni Allison 10 for the Lady Purple Tigers while Alie Tunks finished with five and Daejah Maklary two.
Watertown will play host to district rival DeKalb County at 6 p.m. Friday.
Bad third quarter costs Lady Commanders
ANTIOCH -- The third quarter proved decisive Tuesday night as host Ezell-Harding rallied past Friendship Christian 51-45.
The Lady Commanders led 11-9 following the first quarter and 25-24 at halftime before the Lady Eagles used an 18-10 third to soar in front 42-35 going into the fourth.
Isabella Jackson dropped in 23 points and Amaya Thomas 10 for Ezell-Harding.
Rachel Pippin powered in 26 points from the post for Friendship while Brooke Jones added 11, Savannah Craighead four and Kennedy West and Anna Taylor two apiece.
Friendship will return to the Bay Family Sportsplex to take on Division II District 4-A power Goodpasture at 6 p.m. Thursday.
MJCA overpowered at Clarksville Academy
CLARKSVILLE -- Clarksville Academy overpowered Mt. Juliet Christian 81-22 Tuesday night.
The Lady Cougars led 19-6 following the first quarter and 42-10 at halftime.
Sydney Boykin poured in 18 points, Diamond Bryant 15 and Shay Conn 14 for Clarksville Academy.
Shinae Johnson and Amelia Lyons each scored nine points, Bethany Lyons three and Megan Blackwell a free throw for the Lady Saints, who will play host to Donelson Christian at 6 p.m. Friday.
