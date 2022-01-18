Lady Wildcats out-run Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET — Wilson Central’s girls scored the first five points, Mt. Juliet the next eight and the Lady Wildcats the following 11.
Then, neither team could find the basket with regularity. But Wilson Central was armed with the lead and held it until the final horn sounded on a 37-29 triumph last Friday night.
The Lady Wildcats led 11-8 at the first-quarter break and 21-12 at halftime. But the teams played to a 4-4 third-period draw as shot after shot was missed. The teams finally found some scoring down the stretch, but Wilson Central led by as much as 13 points and stayed at least five in front the rest of the way.
“Neither team got in a rhythm,” said Lady Wildcats coach Erica Wilson, who is 6-0 against Mt. Juliet in her three seasons at WCHS. “There were so many calls happening on both ends, nobody ever got in a shooting rhythm on both sides.
“Fortunately, we were able to get to the rim enough and having a size advantage in the post and rebounding really helped us in the end. But it was not a pretty game by any means.”
Kristen Smith sank two first-period 3-pointers and hit half of her eight free throws during her six-point fourth as she led the Lady Wildcats with 12 points. Fadeyemi Okewusi sank 4 of 6 foul shots in the second half, including 3 of 4 in the fourth, on her way to seven points. Jamey Ricketts and Lillian Crutchfield each finished with five first-half points while Cloe Smith swished three foul shots, Kendyle Pickett and Madeline Lee two each and Akeley Thompson a free throw as Central improved to 3-13 for the season and 1-1 in District 9-4A.
Former Lady Wildcat Jakoria Woods swished four 3-pointers in leading the Lady Bears with 16 points while Adelyn Kendall scored six, Dymond Howard four, Evie Johnston two and Kaley Jones two.
This game in some ways was a microcosm of Mt. Juliet’s 4-14 season, first-year coach Joseph Hiett said.
“We’ll get in a good game of runs and the girls know, we talk about it all the time, basketball is a game of runs,” Hiett said. “It’s who’s going to stop the run and who’s going to start theirs first. Wilson Central, hats off to them, they had the longer runs and we were playing catchup most of the night.
“There were a lot of open looks. There were a lot of layups and that’s the fundamental side we’ve got to fix, and we will get that fixed. It wasn’t necessary there and then we hit a little bit of a layoff thanks to snowageddon last week. This is our first game since last Tuesday.”
Hiett, an assistant last year under Jennifer Wilson, became head coach less than three months ago, and is trying to pull things together on the fly.
“They’ve done a great job as far as responding, learning a new system,” said Hiett, whose Lady Bears have four wins this season after just one in all of last season. “We still have a long ways to go. We’re looking forward to summer. But that’s not us downing this season. We’re going to do as much as we can. It means that some of our stuff doesn’t get put in until the very end. We have one senior, Dymond Howard, and we’re coaching our butts off and the players are playing hard.”
Mt. Juliet will return to the road this week with a trip to undefeated Cookeville at 6 p.m. today and to Lebanon on Friday. Wilson Central, whose snowout at Station Camp has been rescheduled for Feb. 5, has a bye tonight and will host Green Hill at 6 p.m. Friday.
Devilettes defeated at undefeated Cookeville
COOKEVILLE — Lebanon couldn’t cool off Cookeville last Friday night as the undefeated Lady Cavaliers collected their 19th win via a 64-58 win.
The Lady Cavaliers put Lebanon in catch-up mode in the first quarter with a 19-11 lead. The Devilettes trimmed the margin to 29-26 by halftime before Cookeville went back up 52-42 going into the fourth.
Cassie Gallagher knocked down 19 points and K.K. Graves 13 as both buried three 3-pointers for Cookeville. Jordan Gillies tossed in 12 as the Lady Cavs connected on 54.3% from the floor.
Meioshe Mason was a force in the post with 20 points and nine rebounds for Lebanon while Finley Tomlin torched the nets for four triples on her way to 17 points. Asia Barr added 11 points and three steals while Terri Reynolds racked up 10 tallies as the Devilettes shot 40.4% from the floor in dropping to 15-4 for the season and 1-1 in District 9-4A.
Lebanon is scheduled to travel to Green Hill today for a 6 p.m. tipoff.
Lady Hawks pull away in fourth quarter to down SiegelMURFREESBORO — Green Hill returned to the win column last Friday with a 47-31 thumping of host Siegel.
The teams were tied 5-5 at the first-quarter break and 15-15 at halftime before Green Hill moved ahead 32-27 going into the fourth. The Lady Hawks closed with a 14-4 final eight minutes as they improved to 5-12.
Aubrey Blankenship led Green Hill with 18 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Regan Perkins scored seven points, Kensley Carter and Grace Wilson six each, Ava Heilman a 3 and Julia Varpness, Alivia Majors and Alyssa Potier two apiece.
Green Hill is scheduled to host Lebanon at 6 p.m. today.
