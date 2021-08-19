GLADEVILLE — Green Hill and host Wilson Central waged a back-and-forth District 7-AAA volleyball battle which saw the visiting Lady Hawks lead by three composite points and 2-1 in games through three sets.
But the Lady Wildcats roared to convincing wins in the final two sets to take a 3-2 victory Tuesday.
Green Hill took the first game 26-24 and the third 25-22. Wilson Central countered with a 26-24 Game 2 win before opening a 25-12 victory in Game 4 and closing out the Lady Hawks 15-8 in the finals.
Wilson Central will travel to Lebanon today.
Lebanon swept at CookevilleCOOKEVILLE — Facing Cookeville for the first time in years as a District 7-AAA rival, Lebanon dropped a 25-20, 25-19, 25-13 set in the league opener Tuesday.
Maya Gipson led the Lady Devils with 16 assists, seven digs, four kills and an ace while Haley Mitchell managed seven kills, seven digs and two aces; Ava Knight five kills, two aces and a block and Britony Gill 13 digs and an ace as Lebanon slipped to 1-1 overall.
Lebanon will host local rival Wilson Central at 6:30 p.m. today.
Watertown wins in Harman’s Lady Tiger debutWATERTOWN — Playing for the first time ever without founding head coach Brandy Holcomb, Watertown won Stephanie Harman’s Lady Tiger coaching debut with a 25-17, 25-11, 25-9 triumph over District 7-A Trousdale County on Tuesday.
Morgan Brown had seven kills and Gala Holbrooks six while Alie Tunks totaled four aces. Holbrooks also led the Lady Tigers in blocks.
Watertown will host district opponent Westmoreland at 6:30 p.m. today.
Friendship sweeps district openerFriendship Christian rolled past visiting Ezell-Harding 25-10, 25-16, 25-19 Tuesday at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
Reise Huckaby led the Lady Commanders with 21 assists, eight digs, four aces, three blocks and a kill while Ava Grace Kennedy collected 10 digs, nine kills and an ace; Kennedy Scharfman five aces, four kills and two digs; Sloan Stewart two aces, two kills and two digs and Kyla Scharfman 11 digs as Friendship won its District 4-IIA opener and pulled even at 1-1 for the two-day old season.
The Lady Commanders will hit the road for the first time this season today with a 6 p.m. match at Donelson Christian before competing in the Bulldog Bash at Smyrna this weekend.
MJCA defeated at DCA, play at home today for first time since 2020 tornado
DONELSON — Mt. Juliet Christian dropped a District 4-IIA decision at Donelson Christian 25-18, 25-12, 25-22 Tuesday.
Davey Slaughter, who announced last week her commitment to play for Union University next season, led the Lady Saints with 18 digs and 12 kills while Ellie Gee set up 21 assists and Keely Sellers got 14 digs.
Mt. Juliet Christian will host Ezell-Harding at 5:30 p.m. today (junior varsity serves off at 4:30) in MJCA’s first home sporting event since the March 2020 tornado destroyed the school’s athletic facilities.
The Lady Saints will be the first team to test out the new gym floor.
Lady Devils down Stewarts Creek in volleyball opener
Lebanon opened its volleyball season Monday with a 3-1 win over visiting Stewarts Creek. The Lady Devils won 25-17, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19.
Maya Gipson produced 32 assists, seven digs, five kills and four aces for Lebanon while Haley Mitchell had 16 kills, six digs, two aces and a block; Ava Knight eight kills, three aces, three blocks and three digs; Erin Gallatin 25 digs, four assists and an ace and Leah Creasman nine kills, four digs and a block.
Lebanon traveled to new District 7-AAA rival Cookeville, a state tournament participant last year, on Tuesday and is scheduled to host Wilson Central, also in 7-AAA. at 6:30 p.m. today.
TSSAA reclassification finds the four large Wilson County schools — Lebanon, Wilson Central, Mt. Juliet and Green Hill — in District 7-AAA with Cookeville and White County. It’s similar to the 7-AAA Lebanon was in years ago with Wilson County school replacing Rutherford County, which now has eight schools (including Stewarts Creek) in District 8, meaning that will make up the Region 4 for postseason play.
Friendship falls to Station CampFriendship Christian fell to Class AAA state volleyball tournament participant Station Camp 3-0 in the season opener Monday at the Bay Family Sportsplex. The Lady Bison rolled to a 25-22, 25-10, 25-11 triumph.
Reise Huckaby led the Lady Commanders with 24 assists, seven digs and a kill while Ava Grace Kennedy collected nine digs and five kills, Sloan Stewart seven kills and a dig, Kennedy Scharfman six kills and a dig, eighth-grader Kyla Scharfman three aces and two digs and Aisy Dixner 15 digs.
