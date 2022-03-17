GLADEVILLE — Kyleigh Pitzer pitched a seven-inning one-hitter with 19 strikeouts Tuesday night as Wilson Central blanked visiting Blackman 4-0.
The Lady Wildcats scored a run in the first and fifth innings and two in the third.
Taelor Chang drove in two runs.
The Lady Wildcats were coming off an 8-0 season-opening win at Goodpasture on Monday as Kenzie Miller held the Lady Cougars to two hits while fanning 14 in the five-inning game.
Chang, who signed with South Carolina-Beaufort earlier this month, hit a grand slam during a five-run fifth inning. Kristen Smith and Parker Herrin each drove in two runs, including during the three-run first.
Watertown run-rules PJPII in opener
WATERTOWN — Rachel Cromer homered as she and Gabby Burton each drove in three runs in Watertown’s season-opening 13-2 thumping of Pope John Paul II on Monday.
Freshman Drew Pryor pitched four hitless innings with four walks and eight strikeouts before Burton surrendered PJPII’s only hit in two frames. The Lady Knights scored two unearned runs in the top of the third inning for a 2-2 tie.
Watertown broke the tie with four scores in the bottom of the third and added four more in the fifth and three in the sixth to walk off with the run-rule win.
Callie Buhler doubled as she and Kailey Harvey had two hits apiece for Watertown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.