Lady Wildcats pull away from Station Camp

GLADEVILLE -- Station Camp's girls took an early lead Tuesday night before host Wilson Central went on a run which may still be going on except the clock finally ran out on the Lady Wildcats' 66-37 thumping.
The Lady Bison built an 11-6 lead midway through the first quarter on a three-pointer by Marisa Wirtz before the Lady Wildcats went on an extended 27-8 run to reach halftime ahead 33-19. They widened the margin to 50-26 going into the fourth as Central improved to 10-6 for the season and 3-2 in District 9-AAA.
"They hit some big shots in the beginning," Lady Wildcats coach Erica Wilson said. "They hit some outside shots and we were going to try to force them to shoot outside and take away the middle, and they hit those shots.
"We wanted to play them full court. Eventually, we settled down and things went our way and we never looked back."
Sydnee Richetto led the Lady Wildcats as usual with 24 points, including three 3-pointers. Freshman guard Jakoria Woods came off the bench to drive for eight of her 10 points in the second quarter. Senior forward Nicole Brill closed strong with eight of her 10 in the fourth. Campbell Strange and Jasmin Angel each scored seven points, Kristen Smith four and Kensley Carter and Savannah Kirby two apiece.
"That's the fun thing about us right now is we've been saying all season on any given night it can be somebody's game," Wilson said. "We haven't put together a big game where we had all five in double digits, but we've had four in double digits. When you have freshmen come off the bench and can drive to the basket and do high-energy things like that, that's a spark you need."
Wirtz led the Lady Bison with 13 points, including a pair of threes as Station Camp fell to 8-9, 2-3 going into Friday's home game against Mt. Juliet.
Lester's 20 leads Lebanon to come-from-behind win
GALLATIN -- Lebanon fell behind in the first quarter Tuesday night and didn't climb out of the hole for good until the fourth to snatch a 61-54 win at Gallatin.
The Lady Wave led 14-7 following the first quarter before Lebanon closed to within 26-24 by halftime and 44-42 going into the fourth. The 19-10 fourth quarter closeout lifted the Devilettes' record to 15-4 for the season and 5-0 in District 9-AAA going into Friday's 6:30 p.m. homecoming game against 5-0 Beech in a battle for first place at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Aaryn Grace Lester led Lebanon with 20 points while Allissa Mulaski sank two 3-pointers on her way to 13. Terri Reynolds notched nine points while Rebecca Brown scored six, Anne Heidebreicht five and Addie Porter and Avery Harris four each.
Jo'Neca Talley threw in 13 points and Je'Leah Cole 10 for the Lady Wave, who fell to 14-5, 2-3.
Livingston topsLady Purple Tigers
LIVINGSTON -- Livingston Academy scored a 60-45 District 8-AA win over Watertown's girls on Tuesday night.
Brittni Allison led the Lady Purple Tigers with 11 points while Delanney Hight and Daejah Maklary each notched nine, Emma Christensen seven, Morgan Bain six and Gwen Franklin three.
Watertown will play host to district rival Smith County at 6 p.m. Friday.
Clarksville Academyrolls past FCS
Clarksville Academy rolled to a 48-27 triumph over host Friendship Christian at the Bay Family Sportsplex on Tuesday night.
The Lady Cougars led 17-5 following the first quarter and 35-11 at halftime. Diamond Bryant led the Lady Cougars with 12 points while Sydney Boykin tossed in 10.
Savannah Craighead led the Lady Commanders with nine points while Rachel Pippin put in eight, Anna Taylor five, Hannah Alexander three and Kennedy West two.
Friendship will play host to Ezell-Harding at 6 p.m. Friday.
Inside-outside game leads Lady Bears to road win
HENDERSONVILLE -- Mt. Juliet's girls enjoyed an inside-outside punch in freshman shooter Ava Heilman and senior post Halle Jones in a 47-37 win over Hendersonville on Tuesday night.
Heilman hit four three-pointers as she and Jones scored 14 points apiece. Point guard Nevaeh Majors threw in 13 while Anna Riggs scored six.The Lady Bears led 17-14 at halftime.
Mt. Juliet will return to Sumner County on Friday for a 6:30 p.m. trip to Station Camp.
MJCA girls fallbehind earlyin loss to Ezell-Harding
MT. JULIET -- Ezell-Harding's girls doubled the score on Mt. Juliet Christian in the first quarter Tuesday night and widened the margin from there to a 72-43 victory.
The Lady Eagles led 20-10 following the first quarter and 41-24 at halftime.
Isabella Jackson led the Lady Eagles with 21 points while Daniella Russell racked up 19 and Amaya Thomas 18.
Bethany Lyons led the Lady Saints with 15 points while twin sister Amelia added 12. Shinae Johnson scored eight points, Megan Blackwell six and Abigail Easton two.
Mt. Juliet Christian will travel to Nashville Christian today for a 6 p.m. game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.