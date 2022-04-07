BRENTWOOD — Wilson Central ran the table in last weekend’s Brentwood Tournament at Crockett Park, winning all seven games by a combined 30-2 score.
The Lady Wildcats beat Hardin County 9-1 and Dyer County 2-0 Friday before returning Saturday to down Stewarts Creek 2-1, Franklin 3-0, Jackson Christian 10-0, Columbia Academy 1-0 and Summertown 3-0 to improve to 18-4 for the season.
Taelor Chang drove in five runs and Camryn Langley two against Hardin County while Kyleigh Pitzer pitched a four-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts.
Kenzie Miller no-hit Dyer County in a five-inning affair with 10 punchouts. Kristen Smith drove in one of Wilson Central’s runs as she, Madison Carey and Rylee Serbin had the Lady Wildcats’ three hits.
Smith and Carey drove in Wilson Central’s runs in the fourth inning against Stewarts Creek, which went up 1-0 in the bottom of the third. Pitzer and Addie Kahrs combined to pitch a four-inning three-hitter.
Smith spun a four-inning no-hitter against Franklin, striking out seven. Langley drove in a Wilson Central score.
The Lady Wildcats scored in all three innings against Jackson Christian, starting with five in the first inning as they finished with eight hits, including two each from Langley and Ali Johnson. Johnson had three RBIs and Miller two. Miller pitched a one-hitter.
Johnson drove in the only run against Columbia Academy, a walk-off in the bottom of the sixth, as she had two of Central’s six hits. Pitzer allowed three hits while striking out six.
Miller pitched 4 1/3 innings against Summertown, striking out seven, before Pitzer punched out the final two Lady Eagles to finish the five-hitter. Chang drove in two runs as she had two of Central’s six hits. The Lady Wildcats scored once in the first inning and twice in the third.
Lady Commanders hold off Westmoreland 8-6WESTMORELAND — Friendship Christian held off Westmoreland 8-6 Monday.
The Lady Commanders jumped to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning and blew the game open temporarily with four in the second for a 6-1 cushion. Charley Clark homered as she, Claire Miller and Bell Nokes had RBIs in the second.
Westmoreland got back in the game with three scores in the bottom of the third. Friendship added single scores in the fourth and fifth which proved to be the difference after the Lady Eagles scored their final two in the seventh as the Lady Commanders climbed to 8-8 for the season.
Clark pitched three innings for the win, allowing four runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk while striking out five. Isabella Wilson recorded the final 12 outs for the save as she surrendered two runs (none earned) on four this and no walks while fanning seven.
Each team committed four errors.
Friendship doubled Westmoreland in hits 14-7. Clark drove in three runs on a homer, double and single while Miller had three RBIs on a double and single. Riese Huckaby had three singles while Deshea Oakley and Elizabeth Miller each managed two.
The Lady Commanders were coming off a busy weekend in the Brentwood Tournament last weekend in which they beat Franklin 4-1 last Friday before losing to Hardin County 4-0 and Columbia Academy 14-1 Saturday.
Friendship was tied 1-1 against Franklin when Oakley singled home the go-ahead run in the fifth inning.
Wilson pitched five innings for the complete-game win, allowing a fourth-inning unearned run while striking out six and walking none.
She also had two of Friendship’s seven hits. Claire Miller collected two RBI as she and Wilson doubled.
Friendship had six hits against Hardin County, but failed to score against Emma Patton in the five-inning affair. Huckaby had two of the hits while Nokes and Oakley doubled.
Clark allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits in five innings, walking two and striking out six, to take the loss.
Columbia Academy scored in all three innings, capped by a nine-spot in the third, as the Lady Bulldogs banged out 16 hits against Shelby Lane and Wilson.
The Lady Commanders cut a 2-1 deficit in half in the bottom of the first when Elizabeth Miller singled in Deshea Oakley. Those two had Friendship’s only hits against Columbia Academy freshman Anna Brewer.
