GLADEVILLE -- Host Wilson Central swept Smyrna out of the District 9-AAA semifinals 25-9, 25-16, 25-19 Monday night.
The Lady Wildcats played Lebanon for the championship on their home floor Wednesday night and will be, along with the Lady Devils, in the Region 5-AAA tournament next week. LHS eliminated Mt. Juliet from the districts Monday night.
Emilee McDonald led the Lady Wildcats with 12 assists, six digs and five kills while Nicole Brill notched nine digs, seven kills and two aces; Sydney Dalton eight kills, four digs and two aces and Taryn Wilson 14 digs and four aces.
