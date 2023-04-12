GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central’s girls shut out visiting Rockvale 7-0 while the Wildcats fell to the Rockets 5-2 in non-district tennis action Monday.

Singles winners for the Lady Wildcats were Anindita Das over Jill Thomas 8-3, Kathryn Busler over Madison Joy 8-0, Haley Brown over Mallory Vaughn 8-1, Faith Jones over Sophie Wells 8-4 and Savanna Cook over Maria Zambrano 8-5.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.