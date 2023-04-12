GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central’s girls shut out visiting Rockvale 7-0 while the Wildcats fell to the Rockets 5-2 in non-district tennis action Monday.
Singles winners for the Lady Wildcats were Anindita Das over Jill Thomas 8-3, Kathryn Busler over Madison Joy 8-0, Haley Brown over Mallory Vaughn 8-1, Faith Jones over Sophie Wells 8-4 and Savanna Cook over Maria Zambrano 8-5.
Doubles winners were Brown and Cook over Morris and Vaughn 8-5 and Busler and Francesca McDaniel over Joy and Wells 8-2 as the Lady Wildcats climbed to 6-3 for the season.
In junior-varsity action, McDaniel shut out Adison Shaw 6-0 and Jones and Sophia Davis defeated Zambrano and Adison Shaw 8-0.
In the boys’ match, Rockvale winners were Britton Call over Owen Blair 8-1, Jose Zambrano over Cameron Sather 8-4, Paxton Holder over Tyler Lawrence 8-6, Braxton Parrott over Andrew Ionita and Call and Cameron Rizvi over Lawrence and Nick Mercante 8-3.
Wildcat winners were Mercante over Rizvi 8-0 and Blair and Sather over Zambrano and Holder 8-6 as Central slipped to 5-4.
In JV action, Rockvale’s Owen Dembowski defeated Garron Colebank 6-1 while Dembowski and Parrott doubled up Ionita and Colebank 8-4.
Wilson Central went to Springfield on Tuesday for another non-district match before returning to District 8-AA action tomorrow at Station Camp.
