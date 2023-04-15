GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central’s girls netted a 6-1 win over visiting Station Camp on Thursday while the boys lost by the same score.
Singles winners for the Lady Wildcats were Anindita Das over Lucy Jo Freels 6-1, 6-0; Kathryn Busler over Gabi Rosendahl 6-2, 6-1; Haley Brown over Mariah Ledbetter 4-6, 6-2, 10-7; Faith Jones over Addyson Morgan 6-2, 6-3 and Savanna Cook over Addie Sloop 7-5, 6-4.
Das and Busler beat Freels and Ledbetter 8-1 in doubles.
Station Camp’s win came from Morgan and Lauren Johnson over Brown and Cook 9-7 as the Lady Wildcats climbed to 8-3 for the season and 6-2 in District 8-AA.
Singles winners for the Bison were Chase Etheridge over Nick Mercante 6-2, 6-3; Weston Jones over Owen Blair 6-4, 6-2; Andrew Hood over Cameron Sather 6-1, 6-3 and Josh Pirtle over Tyler Lawrence 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles winners were Etheredge and Jones over Mercante and Jones 8-3 and Hood and Pirtle over Blair and Sather 8-1.
Winning for the Wildcats was Andrew Ionita over Riley Haskins 3-6, 6-4, 10-5 as Central slipped to 6-5, 5-3.
In boys’ junior-varsity action, Central’s Ionita and Garron Colebank beat Sam Wiseman and Will DePace 8-2. Station Camp’s Cullen Hanrahan edged Brandon Collins 9-8.
In girls’ JV, Central’s Jones and Francesca McDaniel defeated Ella Lancaster and Judy Ann Odom 8-2 while Sophia Davis and Molly Dillard beat Rosendahl and Payton Blain.
Station Camp’s Athens Dever edged Addie Cranor 7-6 while Johnson shutout Razziel Pena Agelvis 6-0.
Wilson Central will travel to Lipscomb Academy on Monday before finishing the district season with Greenbrier and Macon County on Tuesday and Thursday.
Wilson Central sweeps Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Wilson Central’s boys beat Springfield 5-2 and the girls prevailed 7-0 in non-district tennis action Tuesday at Garner Street Park.
Singles winners for the Wildcats were Nick Mercante over Jordan Williams 6-0, 6-0; Owen Blair over Harrison Holt 6-4, 6-0 and Tyler Lawrence over Jacob Burnett 6-2, 6-4.
Mercante and Lawrence edged Williams and Holt 9-8 (7-4 in the tiebreaker) in doubles while Blair and Cameron Sather stopped Burnett and Jay Hollerman 8-1.
Springfield winners were Hollemon over Sather 6-3, 6-4 and Wyatt Moses over Andrew Ionita 6-4, 6-3 as the Wildcats climbed to 6-4 for the season.
In junior-varsity action, Central’s Brandon Collins beat Caleb Moses 6-0, 4-6, 10-8 while Ionita and Garron Colebank outlasted Caleb Moses and Cason Caruthers 8-6.
Lady Wildcats singles winners were Anindita Das over Emmaline Colllins 6-0, 6-0; Kathryn Busler over Anna Davis 6-2, 6-1; Haley Brown over Perri Fisher 6-1, 6-3; Faith Jones over Mallory Powell 6-2, 6-1 and Savanna Cook over Abigail Vaughan 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles winners were Das and Brown over Collins and Davis 8-6 and Busler and Francesca McDaniel over Fisher and Powell 8-2 as the Lady Wildcats climbed to 7-3.
The Lady Wildcats also won all four JV matches. Sophia Davis shut out Olivia Workman 6-0, 6-0; Addie Cranor blanked Loreali Bryant 6-0, Molly Dillard did likewise to Bryant 6-0 and Jones and Cook over Jaiden McKinney 8-1.
