Lady Wildcats succumb to Gallatin

GLADEVILLE — Gallatin’s girls led virtually from start to finish in a 56-30 win at Wilson Central on Tuesday night.
The Lady Wave led 14-8 at the first-quarter break, 30-16 at halftime and 44-23 through three as they improved to 10-6 for the season.
Ed’Niya Wilks threw in 13 points and Je’Leah Cole 11 for Gallatin.
Fadeyemi Okewusi and Cloe Smith each scored eight points for the Lady Wildcats while Akeley Thompson tossed in seven, Lillian Crutchfield four and Jamey Ricketts a 3-pointer as Wilson Central slipped to 2-13.
The Lady Wildcats are scheduled to play their final District 9-4A game at 6 p.m. Friday at Station Camp before Lebanon comes in for the league opener next Tuesday.
Mason’s double-double lifts Lebanon to road win at Ravenwood
BRENTWOOD — Meioshe Mason posted a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds Tuesday night to power Lebanon to a 54-47 win at Ravenwood.
While Mason, who also had three blocks, was controlling the post area, Asia Barr buried a pair of 3-pointers on her way to 14 points, sinking 6 of 7 free throws, and getting eight steals and four assists.
Lebanon led 14-9 at the first-quarter break, 31-24 at halftime and 43-34 through three periods as the Devilettes improved to 14-3 going into their inaugural District 9-4A game at Wilson Central next Tuesday. LHS has an open date this Friday.
Terri Reynolds racked up nine points while Finley Tomlin scored seven, including a pair of 3s, and Madison Jennings four. Ny’lyia Rankins totaled two points and passed for four assists.
Former Mt. Juliet forward Meghan Grimes led the Lady Raptors with 14 points and notched nine rebounds. Elizabeth Flynn finished with nine points, 15 boards, four assists and three steals.
Lebanon’s junior varsity also won 33-23 as freshman T.K. Hastings had eight points, four rebounds and three steals as the Devilettes improved to 7-1.
Bad third quarter grounds Lady Hawks
HENDERSONVILLE — Beech dominated the third quarter Tuesday night to wipe out a Green Hill lead as the host Lady Buccaneers pulled away to a 66-47 win.
The Lady Hawks led 17-14 at the first-quarter break and 29-28 at halftime before Beech dominated the third 21-3 to go up 49-32 as the Lady Bucs improved to 8-10.
Bailey Ford fired in 14 points and Christa Dean 10, including a pair of 3-pointers, for Beech.
Aubrey Blankenship buried three triples as she led all scorers with 16 points for the Lady Hawks while Julia Varpness hit three treys on her way to 10. Sullie Gerik scored seven points, Kensley Carter six, Grace Wilson and Savannah Kirby a 3 apiece and Alyssa Potier two as Green Hill fell to 4-10.
Green Hill is scheduled to travel to Cane Ridge at 6 p.m. Friday.
