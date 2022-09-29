GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central captured its final home volleyball match of the season Monday night with an 18-25, 26-24, 25-20, 25-16 win over Stewarts Creek.
Senior Kristen Smith supplied 12 digs, eight attacks, five ball handles, two aces and a block while classmate Riley Serbin had 16 digs, seven ball handles and six aces. Senior Cloe Smith had six ball handles, five attacks, five blocks, an ace and a dig while junior Abigail Foster finished with eight attacks and two blocks.
