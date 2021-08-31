CLARKSVILLE — Behind 259 rushing yards and three touchdowns from junior running back Brax Lamberth, the Green Hill Hawks claimed their first road victory in program history last Friday night, defeating Kenwood 35-16.
Green Hill head coach Josh Crouch and offensive coordinator Ben Kuhn were determined to establish the ground game early and often in Clarksville. And they did just that.
“Offensively, we challenged them to be able to run the ball after last week,” said Crouch. “We wanted to make sure we solidified the run game.”
Losing the coin toss, the visiting team stole a possession from the get go as kicker Sam Crickmar dribbled a perfect onside kick to himself and recovered it in Kenwood territory.
A 45-yard run by Lamberth placed the Hawks inside the Knights’ 10-yard line. Two plays later, a 3-yard run by Lamberth put the Hawks on the board less than two minutes into the game. A Crickmar PAT gave the Hawks a 7-0 lead.
Seven points on the opening drive would be the only points scored in the first half. Both offenses lacked consistency. The Knights turned the ball over on downs four times in the first half, while Green Hill lost two fumbles.
“At halftime I was a little frustrated,” explained Crouch. “That is just because I know what we can be.”
Once again, it was the Green Hill special teams that provided a spark to begin the second half. Fielding the kickoff from his own 23, Kaleb Carver raced 55 yards down the visiting sideline, setting up the Hawks’ offense at the Kenwood 22-yard line.
A 20-yard Lamberth run on the first play of the drive set himself up to score on the next play from 2 yards out. Crickmar’s extra point was good, giving Green Hill a 14-0 lead just 30 seconds into the third quarter.
Looking to take complete control of the game, the Hawks’ special teams unit attempted another onside kick, but Crickmar’s kick did not travel 10 yards.
Up by 14 points, the Green Hill defense forced another turnover on downs, this time with the Knights in the red zone.
With Lamberth as the primary ball carrier throughout the night, sophomore Niko Duffie had his time to shine midway through the third quarter.
On third down and 4, Duffie found the boundary and sprinted 48 yards to the Kenwood 26-yard line. Four plays later, Duffie made his way into the end zone from 5 yards out. The extra point by Crickmar increased the Green Hill lead to 21-0 with 5:06 left in the third.
Kenwood quarterback Jaylen Washington created some offense himself, capping off a 64-yard drive with a 1-yard quarterback sneak, giving the Knights their first points of the game. Frederick Ellis added two points with a run to the right, making the score 21-8.
Green Hill’s next drive would span from the end of the third quarter to the beginning of the fourth as the Hawks drove 66 yards and took exactly five minutes off the game clock.
Quarterback Cade Mahoney threw a high arcing spiral to the back line of the end zone where junior wide receiver Sean Aldridge made the grab and kept a foot inbounds. The Knights partially blocked Crickmar’s PAT, but the ball still went through the uprights, giving the Hawks a 28-8 lead with 9:01 left in the game.
Trailing and needing points to stay in the game, a nice kickoff return by Quentavius Barnes placed the Kenwood offense near midfield. Two Green Hill penalties aided the Knights’ drive, but a fumble on a scramble by Washington was recovered by the Hawks inside their own 5-yard line.
Needing a few first downs to run out the clock, a Lamberth fumble was picked up by Kenwood’s Jo Jo Smith and returned 25 yards for a touchdown. A successful two-point conversion on a pass from Washington to Corben Howard suddenly drew the Knights within 12 points with 3:18 remaining.
Carver recovered the onside kick for the Hawks at their own 45-yard line. Keeping the ball on the ground and chewing clock, Lamberth had room to run, as he did for much of the night, and scored on a 33-yard carry with less than a minute left. A Crickmar extra point put the finishing touches on the game, with a final score of 35-16.
Green Hill finished with 371 total yards of offense, with 335 of those yards coming from the run game. Mahoney finished 3 of 5 passing for 36 yards and a score. Lamberth’s 259 yards on 30 attempts was good for 8.6 yards per carry. Duffie finished the night with 88 yards on just seven attempts.
Green Hill (1-1) travels to Wilson Central for its first-ever Region 5-5A contest (and first outing against a Wilson County rival), while Kenwood (1-1) begins its region schedule at Henry County. Kickoff at WCHS will be at 7 p.m. Friday.
