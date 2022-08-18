Lannom, Lady Wildcats finish second in Davidson playoff

GALLATIN — Wilson Central’s girls finished second in the Davidson Academy Invitational on Monday at Tennessee Grasslands.
The Lady Wildcats carded a 165 and lost to Macon County in a playoff. It is the teams’ third meeting of the season with the Lady Tigers now holding a 2-1 edge, though Central holds a one-stroke composite advantage.
Central’s Haley Lannom also finished second individually in a playoff with Macon County’s Mattie Goad as both shot 79. The Lady Wildcats’ Meredith Eller tied for sixth with an 86.
Friendship Christian’s boys finished third as sophomore Lane Walton shot 74 to take fourth individually. Freshman Braden Gillespie turned in an 82 for a 12-place finish out of 64 players. Carson Sickmiller, Tate Tidwell and Ethan Myers improved their back-nine scores from the front nine as the Commanders claimed their best-ever finish in the DA tournament.
Wilson Central’s boys finished ninth with a 372.
Ethan Marcum led the Wildcats with an 89, followed by Griffin Smith and Owen Weber, who each notched 94s, Konnor Adelsberger’s 95 and Tyler Griffin’s 115.
Greenbrier’s Tyler Williamson won with a 3-under 69.
The Wildcats played yesterday against Station Camp and host Greenbrier at Springfield.
Both Wilson Central teams will compete in the Wilson County Invitational next Monday at Pine Creek with tee time set for 7 a.m.
Lebanon finishes second at Portland
PORTLAND — Lebanon’s girls defeated Green Hill 168-186 Monday
Daryl Mitchell dropped in an 81 for the Lady Devils while Morgan Winfree and AidenPearce each added 87s.
Lebanon’s boys finished second in a three-way with Green Hill and Portland.
James Pearce put in an 87 and Garrett Oliver 88 for the Blue Devils, who posted a 356.
Green Hill won with 354 while Portland was third with 359.
