Lannom, Lady Wildcats finish second in Davidson playoff

Wilson Central's Meredith Eller (left) and Haley Lannom with their Davidson Academy Invitational runner-up plaque. Lannom also finished second individually. Both matches were decided in a playoff.

GALLATIN — Wilson Central’s girls finished second in the Davidson Academy Invitational on Monday at Tennessee Grasslands.

The Lady Wildcats carded a 165 and lost to Macon County in a playoff. It is the teams’ third meeting of the season with the Lady Tigers now holding a 2-1 edge, though Central holds a one-stroke composite advantage.

