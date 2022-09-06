Late field goal sends CU to 2-0 start

When Hunter Mathis kicked two field goals in the second half of Cumberland’s season-opening win, his father, Coach Tim Mathis, preferred touchdowns.
But those kicks may have prepped the junior for one of the biggest football moments of his career as he hit a 24-yard field goal with 2:26 to play, capping Cumberland’s comeback from a two-touchdown deficit to a 25-24 win over visiting Webber International during a soggy Saturday at Nokes-Lasater Field.
The Phoenix fell behind 24-10 late in the third quarter.
But Cumberland came back with Corey Johnson’s 6-yard touchdown run. Mathis’ extra kick clanked off the left upright, leaving the Phoenix trailing by eight 24-16, with 1:24 left in the third.
“Hunter missed the extra point and I just told him ‘don’t get down, you’re going to have your kick that’s going to win the game’,” Mathis said. “I just had the feeling we’re going to be (in that situation). Again, if you hang your head and pout about it, he might have missed that one. You just got to get on to the next one. You’re going to make mistakes. It’s how do you overcome the mistake you made. What are your choices when that mistake happens.”
The Phoenix were undeterred, stopping Webber International on fourth down at the CU 22-yard line and converting the ensuing 79-yard, 13-play drive into a 19-yard touchdown run up the middle by quarterback Luke Holloway with 5:34 to play. Holloway was flushed on the attempted tying two-point conversion and his pass was incomplete.
But Cumberland put up a quick three-and-out and Alex Sayegh’s punt was blocked for a 16-yard loss by Ismail Abdul-Qawee, putting the Phoenix in point-blank range at the WIU 14 with over four minutes to play.
Cumberland got the ball to the 7 from where Mathis put the Phoenix in front for the first time since the first quarter.
A fourth-down stop by the Cumberland defense and a roughing-the-punter penalty on the Warriors enabled the Phoenix to run out the clock on their second win in as many 2022 starts. The Warriors, whose first game was held to a one-half win by weather in Florida, fell to 1-1.
“We’re a different football team than we’ve been in the past,” Tim Mathis said. “We’re just built different. We’re not going to quit. We got it figured out in the second half and just played unbelievable the second half and got it done. How many times was I sitting here last year saying if we just figured it out and calm down, and that’s just what our kids, we never panicked. We never got our heads down and they just kept fighting and fighting and fighting.”
The first quarter was a series of punts, interrupted by a 35-minute weather delay before Cumberland’s offense took the field for the first time, until a Warrior fumble caused by Abdul-Qawee was turned into a 5-yard scoop-and-score by CU free safety Jalen Brown for a 7-0 lead.
Cumberland’s early momentum was short lived as Warrior wide receiver Jacob Moss got behind Cumberland’s defense for a pass from Jacob Moss for a 70-yard tying touchdown in the final seconds of the first quarter.
Webber hit another 70-yard home run, this time a rush by Terry Weems Jr. for a 14-7 Warrior lead early in the second quarter.
Riley Robbins’ 24-yard field goal upped the lead to 17-7 going into halftime.
Mathis’ 21-yard field goal at the end of the opening possession of the second half drew Cumberland to within 17-10.
But Braden found Frederick Curry Jr. for an 11-yard touchdown and the 24-10 lead with less than five minutes to play in the third.
“Football’s a game of momentum,” Mathis said. “Especially in the second half before we kicked the field goal, we got all the momentum. They got tight and we didn’t. The defense made a great stand right there. And something that is overlooked is a great long snapper. Their long snaps were rainbows. Ours (by Travis Woodall) were zipped. He rainbowed it back there and gave Ismail a chance to go block the kick.
“That’s the difference in the ballgame.”
Cumberland 25, Webber International 14
Webber International | 7 | 10 | 7 | 0—24
Cumberland | 7 | 0 | 9 | 9—25
First quarter
Cumberland—Jalen Dallas 5 fumble return (Hunter Mathis kick), :36.
Webber International—Jacob Moss 70 pass from Cody Braden (Riley Robbins kick), :06.
Second quarter
Webber International—Terry Weems Jr. 70 run (Robbins kick), 12:35.
Webber International—Robbins 24 FG, 3:52.
Third quarter
Cumberland—Mathis 21 FG, 8:54.
Webber International—Frederick Curry Jr. 11 pass from Braden (Robbins kick), 4:54.
Cumberland—Corey Johnson 6 run (kick failed), 1:24.
Fourth quarter
Cumberland—Luke Holloway 19 run (pass failed), 5:34. Cumberland—Mathis 24 FG, 2:26.
Team statistics
| Webber | Cumb
First downs | 16 | 22
—Rushing | 7 | 13
—Passing | 7 | 6
—Penalty | 2 | 3
Rushes-yards | 37-195 | 52-227
Passing yards | 210 | 79
—Comp.-Att.-Int. | 18-31-0 | 12-29-0
Fumbles-lost | 1-1 | 0-0
Penalties-yards | 11-83 | 9-70
Punts-avg. | 4-18.5 | 6-36.5
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Webber International: Terry Weems Jr. 7-101, Tremon Bright 21-71, Frederick Curry Jr. 3-214, Cody Braden 5-5, Renalda Akins 1-4. Cumberland: Corey Johnson 22-110, Treylon Sheppard 20-80, Luke Holloway 7-61, Team 3-(-24).
PASSING—Webber International: Cody Braden 17-30-0—197, Kristofer Sippel Jr. 1-1-0—13. Cumberland: Luke Holloway 12-29-0—79.
RECEIVING—Webber International: Jacob Moss 2-74, Frederick Curry Jr. 6-50, Jordon Taylor 2-49, Dashaun Young 3-18, Terry Weems Jr. 2-14, Kenneth Davis 2-4, Cody Braden 1-1. Cumberland: Joe Johnson 5-38, Jaylen Taylor 5-34, Elijah Petty 1-4, Elijah Gaskin 1-3.
