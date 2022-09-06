Late field goal sends CU to 2-0 start

Cumberland nickelback Ismail Abdul-Qawee tackles Webber International receiver Frederick Curry, forcing a fumble which was picked up and taken into the end zone by free safety Jalen Dallas for a 7-0 Phoenix lead late in the first quarter.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

When Hunter Mathis kicked two field goals in the second half of Cumberland’s season-opening win, his father, Coach Tim Mathis, preferred touchdowns.

But those kicks may have prepped the junior for one of the biggest football moments of his career as he hit a 24-yard field goal with 2:26 to play, capping Cumberland’s comeback from a two-touchdown deficit to a 25-24 win over visiting Webber International during a soggy Saturday at Nokes-Lasater Field.

