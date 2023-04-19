Late Lindsey Wilson homers deny CU sweep

COLUMBIA, Ky. — Lindsey Wilson entered the seventh inning Sunday trailing by three, but a three-run homer tied the game before the Blue Raiders exploded for six runs in the eighth to take the finale 13-7.
Cumberland (28-10-1, 18-4 Mid-South Conference) made its road to a conference championship a bit harder with the loss as the Phoenix will now need a sweep over Tennessee Southern this coming weekend to assure the regular season title and an automatic bid to the NAIA National Tournament.
The Phoenix started the game off well and had a good outing from Reid Madariaga. He went 5.1 innings giving up eight hits with just two earned runs. He struck out eight. The Blue Raiders were able to do most of their damage to the Phoenix relievers as Mitch Rogers suffered the loss in the game going 1.2 innings giving up five runs.
Tim Holyk hit two home runs in the game putting him at 11 on the season while Cole Turney went 2-for-5 and blasted his NAIA-leading 23rd of the season. Chewy Sanders and Tyner Hughes each collected two hits. The Phoenix used 15 different position players in the game as Hughes played four positions in the field.
Holyk hit his first homer of the game in the second inning to plate two and give CU a 2-0 lead.
In the fourth, Sanders led off with a single and after moving up a base came in to score when the Blue Raiders second baseman Matthew Schultz threw the ball away. Schultz made up for the mistake in the bottom half with an RBI-single for a 3-1 Phoenix lead after four.
In the fifth, Turney cranked a moonshot to right field to push the lead back out to three, but again Lindsey answered in the bottom half, 4-2 Phoenix.
Cumberland scored three in the sixth as Holyk hit his second home run of the game. Dylan Forbes knocked in Ian Krump on an RBI-single to right and Trent Duchsherer followed with a single up the middle to score Forbes. Chance Stayton hit a two-run double as Lindsey Wilson continued to fight back, 7-4 going to the seventh.
After a scoreless half inning for Cumberland, the Blue Raiders tied it on a three-run home run from Thorne Gray and the wheels fell off as Lindsey added six more in the eighth powered by two more homers for the 13-7 final score.
Cumberland will be at home this coming weekend against Tennessee Southern starting on Friday. A Saturday doubleheader at Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field will close the regular season.
Cumberland bats help push Phoenix to Saturday sweep
COLUMBIA. Ky. — Cumberland scored 18 runs in two games and had strong starts from Ethan Torres and Trevor Muzzi to propel the Phoenix to a doubleheader sweep and Mid-South Conference series win over Lindsey Wilson last Saturday.
CU’s offense was clicking in game one, producing eight runs on 14 hits with two long balls. Dee Triplett led the team offensively in a 3-for-3 game with a home run. Cole Turney blasted home run number 22 of the season and Chewy Sanders ripped a pair of doubles in the game.
The Phoenix got things started in the first inning with two outs thanks to Turney’s solo home run. Cumberland extended the lead in the fourth inning when Triplett went deep to right field. Later in the inning, Santrel Farmer ripped an RBI single to center field for a 3-0 lead.
The Blue Raiders cut into Cumberland’s lead with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the fourth by Henry Paulino.
The Phoenix got their run right back in the top half of the fifth on an RBI double from Sanders and pushed their lead out to 6-1 on a two-run single from Tim Holyk.
Thorne Gray roped Lindsey Wilson’s second home run of the day in the fifth inning with a solo shot to left field, bringing the score to 6-2.
Farmer led things off in the sixth with a single up the middle and was moved to second on a bunt. Juan Moreno stepped up next and sent a base hit into left field to bring home Farmer from second to push the Phoenix lead to 7-2.
The Blue Raiders had their best inning offensively in the sixth where they scored two runs highlighted by a solo home run by Chance Stayton.
Cumberland added their final insurance run on another RBI double from Sanders and shut Lindsey Wilson down quietly in the bottom of the seventh to complete the 8-4 win in game one.
In game two, Ethan Torres tossed a gem before running out of steam in the ninth inning. He went 8.0+ innings giving up five hits and four runs, just two of them were earned. Torres struck out eight and walked two to improve to 4-1 on the hill. Will Caro recorded the final three outs for Cumberland in the win.
Dalton led off the game with a solo home run to provide Cumberland an early lead they never relinquished. Turney singled to left and Triplett drew a walk to allow Sanders to hit an RBI-single. Holyk followed with an RBI-single to left for a 3-0 lead. After a scoreless second and third, Ian Krump and Santrel Farmer each drew walks and Moreno roped a two-RBI double to center field to push the lead out to 5-0.
The Phoenix busted the game open in the fifth scoring five runs. Krump doubled home two runs to center field, Dalton hit in a run on a fielders’ choice, and Tyner Hughes roped a two-RBI single to right after the Blue Raiders intentionally walked Turney to load the bases.
The Blue Raiders scored their first run of the game in the seventh on a solo homer from Paulino. They added a run in the eighth and chased Torres with the bases loaded in the ninth before scoring two runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.