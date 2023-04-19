Late Lindsey Wilson homers deny CU sweep

Tim Holyk hit his 10th and 11th home runs in Cumberland’s Sunday loss at Lindsey Wilson.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat/File

COLUMBIA, Ky. — Lindsey Wilson entered the seventh inning Sunday trailing by three, but a three-run homer tied the game before the Blue Raiders exploded for six runs in the eighth to take the finale 13-7.

Cumberland (28-10-1, 18-4 Mid-South Conference) made its road to a conference championship a bit harder with the loss as the Phoenix will now need a sweep over Tennessee Southern this coming weekend to assure the regular season title and an automatic bid to the NAIA National Tournament.

