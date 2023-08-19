MT. JULIET — In terms of excitement and drama, the bar was set high for the 2023 season with the kickoff game as Mt. Juliet held off a Cane Ridge comeback in a 31-28 cliffhanger Thursday night at Roger Perry Field/Elzie Patton Stadium.
The Golden Bears scored just 20 seconds in on the game’s third play and never trailed, leading as much as 31-14 after scoring on the first play of the fourth quarter.
But Cane Ridge rallied behind two touchdown passes from Joshua Reese, who completed 22 of 35 passes for 262 yards and four scores. The junior had to overcome four lost fumbles by his team which left Mt. Juliet with short fields to score on. But it wasn’t until his only interception to linebacker Brooklyn Nguyen with five seconds to play was Golden Bear Nation able to exhale.
“They never panicked, and I don’t think we did, either,” Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry said. “It was just two good football teams. They made some plays in the second half. We got a couple of people banged up, but we finished. We talk a lot about responding to adversity and we had a couple of situations where we could have dropped our head and momentum could become our worst enemy. But we fought through.”
Two of Cane Ridge’s first three offensive snaps ended in lost fumbles. The first, forced by free safety Tre Redmond and recovered by linebacker William Czerniak, resulted in a first-play Mt. Juliet score as Tyler Travers found Baylor Osborne from 27 yards out for a 7-0 lead. The next turnover was given right back as Travers, who completed 10 of 22 for 89 yards and two first-quarter scores, threw his only pic (and the Bears’ only turnover) to cornerback Darius McGill.
But Cane Ridge was stopped on downs as Reese was sacked by defensive end Atticus Fiorita and fumbled. It was recovered by offensive tackle Xzayvier Lundi.
But it didn’t matter as the Bears had the ball at their 22-yard line and embarked on their only successful long drive of the night. It lasted 11 plays with Travers hitting tight end Brady Jones over the middle for a 14-0 lead.
“We purposely work on turnover circuits every single week, sometimes every single day,” Perry said. “We don’t talk about three-and-outs as much as two-and-outs and one-and-outs. We had some of those tonight and man, they were timely.
“And an unbelievable interception at the end by our Mike linebacker (Nguyen) expanding in that zone. That was a heck of a play.”
“In practice, Coach emphasizes punching the ball out, ripping the ball out,” Nguyen said.
Another sack by Fiorita helped stall Cane Ridge’s next series as the Ravens turned the ball over on downs just past midfield as the second quarter began.
Mt. Juliet went the other direction with a holding penalty helping stall the Bears. Daniel Echeverria hit a 35-yard field goal 7:25 before halftime to up the margin to 17-0.
Just when it seemed like Cane Ridge, a 6A quarterfinalist last year, was on the verge of getting blown out, Reese starting finding a rhythm. He hit Ke’Darean Fletcher on a fade to the right side of the end zone from 28 yards to bring the Ravens within 17-7 going into halftime. Fletcher also caught 14- and 18-yard scoring passes from Reese in the second half, finishing with seven receptions for 119 yards and the three TDs.
But before Fletcher could get on his second-half roll, another Ravens fumble, on their 13, gave Mt. Juliet another short field which Harrison Edwards converted into a 9-yard scoring sweep to up the Bears’ lead to 24-7.
The next Reese-to-Fletcher connection came on the next series when the QB rolled to his right and found the junior wideout, who appeared to hurt his leg and limped the final few yards across the goal line to bring the visitors from Antioch to within 24-14 midway through the third quarter.
At this points, Mt. Juliet began to have trouble moving the ball. The Bears finished with just 186 total yards to Cane Ridge’s 349. But the MJ defense made another fourth-down stop near midfield. After Edwards ended the third quarter with a 10-yard run, Crudup opened the fourth with a 36-yard burst to the end zone to re-up the margin to 31-14.
But Reese rallied the Ravens with scoring passes of 22 yards to Marte’on Matthews (set up by Darius McGill’s 38-yard punt return) and 18 to Fletcher, the latter with 4:42 to play.
Mt. Juliet had to make two big stops in the final 1:48. Crudup sacked Reese on fourth down at the Ravens’ 28-yard line.
“I think (safety) Cayson Walz checked us into something based on the formation and we jumped in the front and made a play,” Perry said. “Offensively, we did a lot of good things tonight against a danged good defense. But the worst part of the second half offensively was the first of series, first downs and penalties that put us behind the sticks to not be able to do what we do in our rhythm. When we’re in our rhythm, tempo-wise, we’re a pretty good offense.”
But Travers was stopped on a fourth-and-1 sneak attempt, giving the ball back to the Ravens at their 19 with 32 ticks left.
Following a 13-yard completion to Jadell Sain, Reese was intercepted by Nguyen in front of the Cane Ridge sideline, enabling Travers to take a knee to run out the final five seconds.
“I’m pretty sure it was trips on the left side,” Nguyen said. “I heard an undercall from the right side. On undercalls, I follow it and it ended up in my hands.”
“What a play, baby!!!,” Perry exclaimed to Nguyen at that moment as he passed by.
Mt. Juliet will remain in the Mel Brown Athletic Complex next week as another Metro Nashville team pays a visit. Hunters Lane will come calling at Perry Field/Patton Stadium at 7 p.m. next Friday.
Mt. Juliet 31, Cane Ridge 28
Cane Ridge 0 7 7 14—28
Mt. Juliet 14 3 7 7—31
First quarter
Mt. Juliet—Baylor Osborne 27 pass from Tyler Travers (Daniel Echeverria kick), 11:40
Mt. Juliet—Brady Jones 14 pass from Travers (Echeverria kick), 3:40.
Second quarter
Mt. Juliet—Echeverria 35 FG, 7:25.
Cane Ridge—Ke’Darean Fletcher 28 pass from Joshua Reese (Jamie Herrera-Nava kick), 1:11.
Third quarter
Mt. Juliet—Harrison Edwards 9 run (Echeverria kick), 8:12.
Cane Ridge—Fletcher 14 pass from Reese (Herrera-Nava kick), 7:42.
Fourth quarter
Mt. Juliet—Jon’Mikael Crudup 36 run (Echeverria kick), 11:52.
Cane Ridge—Marte’on Matthews 22 pass from Reese (Herrera-Nava kick), 7:27.
Cane Ridge—Fletcher 18 pass from Reese (Herrera-Nava kick), 4:42.
Team statistics
CR MJ
First downs 18 13
—Rush 4 8
—Pass 12 3
—Penalty 2 2
Rushes-yards 28-87 40-97
Passing yards 262 89
—Comp.-Att.-Int. 22-35-1 10-22-1
Punts-avg. 1-17.0 8-38.3
Penalties 12-90 6-60
Lost fumbles 4 0
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Cane Ridge: Joshua Reese 9-(-13), Marte’on Matthews 9-63, Anthony Sensabaugh 10-37. Mt. Juliet: Harrison Edwards 17-67, Jon’Mikael Crudup 13-62, Tyler Travers 8-(-19), Team 2-(-13).
PASSING—Cane Ridge: Joshua Reese 22-35-1—262. Mt. Juliet: Tyler Travers 10-22-1—89.
RECEIVING—Cane Ridge: Ke’Darean Fletcher 7-119, Darius McGill 6-50, Issac Bonds 5-45, Braylon Burns 1-5, Marte’on Matthews 1-22, Jadell Sain 2-21. Mt. Juliet: Baylor Osborne 1-27, Willie Hoyt 1-9, Brady Jones 2-21, Jon’Mikael Crudup 4-26, Easton Spurlock 1-3, Braxton Corey 1-3.
