LaVergne’s boys dominated Lebanon in a 6-1 win Tuesday night on the Blue Devils’ pitch.
The Blue Devils drew into a 1-1 tie on a Levi Muraira goal 28:29 before halftime.
But LaVergne got that goal back on a penalty kick for a 2-1 lead going into halftime. The Wolverines scored four unanswered goals in the second half.
Lebanon will host Smyrna at 5 p.m. today.
