Cumberland’s Anna Lay was named the Mid-South Conference Freshman of the Year while six Phoenix garnered all-league accolades, announced Wednesday by the league office.
Lay earned first team all-conference honors while Ashley Evans, Madison Koczersut and Abby Chappell were named to the second team. Ashtyn Blair and Jacey Hatfield are honorable mentions.
The Smyrna High graduate is the first Phoenix to earn the honor in program history to win the league’s top freshman honor, but is the sixth Cumberland freshman athlete in 2022-23 to win the award across all sports. She has been a catalyst for the Phoenix at the top of the lineup recording the highest average on the team and seventh-best in the league hitting .408 this season. She has a league-leading 40 stolen bases this season, 12th most in the NAIA. She also leads the team in runs scored with 35.
Evans earned second team all-conference honors for the second year in a row. She posted the second-highest average on the team hitting .349 with eight stolen bases. Evans has driven in 14 runs this year while scoring 27. Evans also earned the Mid-South Conference Golden Glove patrolling centerfield for the Phoenix. She was perfect in the outfield not recording an error all season with five outfield assists. Evans is the sixth player in program history to earn Gold Glove honors.
Koczersut earned second team all-conference honors for the first time as the Phoenix third baseman. She led the team in homers with six while driving in 22 runs. She added 12 doubles this season while playing a stellar third base.
Chappell, a freshman from Clarksville, also earned second team all-conference honors behind the plate. She made her presence known immediately behind the plate, shutting down the running game for every team this season, throwing out 37.5% of runners allowing just 15 stolen bases this year. She also swung the bat well hitting .308 with one homer and 26 RBI.
Blair earned a spot on the honorable mentions list for the second time in her career. In her senior season, she hit .294 with a team-high 31 runs batted in and one homer. Blair leads the team in doubles with 15 this season. She also played a stellar second base for the Phoenix posting a .950 fielding percentage.
Hatfield, a freshman from Smithville, made her debut on the honorable mentions after solidifying the shortstop position for Cumberland for years to come, impressing with defense and range at her position while hitting .299 with 16 RBIs.
Olivia Baker, Megan Blackwell, Ashtyn Blair, Allie Burleson, Carley Clinard, Emily Cooper, Hannah Daniel, Briana De La Maza, Kenzie France, Kaitlin Higgins, Addison Melton, Annalee Moore and Macy Powell each earned Academic All-Conference honors. The honor is given to student-athletes that are of sophomore status or greater with at least a 3.25 grade-point-average.
Allyson Shoulders was named to the Mid-South Conference Softball Champions of Character team. The student-athletes that are honored on the Champions of Character Team were nominated by their coaches based on their leadership on campus and in the community while demonstrating the five core character values of the NAIA.
