Leach named Mid-South Conference commissioner

Eric Leach is leaving his position as president/COO of the Bowling Green Hot Rods baseball team to become commissioner of the Mid-South Conference.

 BOWLING GREEN HOT RODS

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Eric Leach has been named the next commissioner of the Mid-South Conference, league officials announced yesterday.

Leach will become the conference’s fifth full-time commissioner after being selected by the Mid-South Board of Presidents. He will assume the office July 1. Leach replaces Eric Ward, who resigned from the position Dec. 31.

