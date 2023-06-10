Leach named Mid-South Conference commissioner

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Eric Leach has been named the next commissioner of the Mid-South Conference, league officials announced yesterday.
Leach will become the conference’s fifth full-time commissioner after being selected by the Mid-South Board of Presidents. He will assume the office July 1. Leach replaces Eric Ward, who resigned from the position Dec. 31.
“After a highly competitive search process in which many very qualified and experienced candidates expressed interest in the opportunity, our selection committee unanimously endorsed the candidacy of Mr. Eric Leach,” said Paul Stumb, Cumberland University president and chair of the hiring committee. “We are confident that his skill set, experience, and passion for college athletics will serve him well as he takes the reins as commissioner of the Mid-South Conference.”
Chris Wells will continue to serve as MSC interim commissioner until July 1.
“Chris has served admirably during this interim period,” Stumb said. “I know I speak for our member presidents that we are appreciative of his service to the conference during this transition.”
Leach said he looks forward to leading the Mid-South.
“It is truly an honor to be selected as the next commissioner of the Mid-South Conference,” Leach said. “Having worked with the conference baseball championships the past nine years, I know firsthand what outstanding member schools and student-athletes the conference has.
“I am humbled with the opportunity to lead the member schools and so thankful that the search committee has the faith and belief in me to help keep the Mid-South Conference one of the premiere conferences in the NAIA.”
Leach served as president and chief operating officer of the Bowling Green Hot Rods — the High-A minor league baseball affiliate for the Tamp Bay Rays — since 2013. He oversaw Bowling Green Ballpark, Vette City Catering Company and Bourbon & Brewfest events. Bowling Green Ballpark has hosted the MSC baseball tournament for several seasons.
He led all aspects of team operations, sales, marketing, hospitality and promotional events. Leach helped the Hot Rods set a franchise record in gross revenue in back-to-back years in 2021 and 2022 while expanding corporate partnerships.
Leach and the Hots Rods have been recognized for their off-the-field work. He was named the 2019 Midwest League Executive of the Year while the Hot Rods won the MiLBY award for Promotion of the Year in 2016 and was the South Atlantic League Franchise of the Year in 2022.
Before his stint with the Hot Rods, Leach was the operations manager and director at Morning Star Ranch — World Impact in Kansas and director of events and projects at GO Ministries in the Dominican Republic.
“I have a great appreciation for the Mid-South Conference and its member institutions,” Leach said. “I look forward to working with the presidents, athletic directors, coaches, staff members, and the student-athletes of these institutions to continue the legacy that has been established. I’m excited to get to work.”
The Mid-South Conference was formed in 1995 to serve as the competitive base for the institutions’ athletic programs. The move effectively merged the athletic pursuits of similar institutions. The conference is unique in its broad-based athletic competition for men and women, offering championships in 29 sports.
The Mid-South Conference contains seven full-time members and 22 associate members beginning with the 2023-24 academic year. The full membership includes Bethel (Tenn.) University, Campbellsville (Ky.) University, Cumberland (Tenn.) University, University of the Cumberlands (Ky.), Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) University, Georgetown (Ky.) College and Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) College. The affiliate membership includes Brescia (Ky.) University, Brewton-Parker (Ga.) College, Faulkner (Ala.) University, Indiana Tech, Indiana Wesleyan University, Keiser (Fla.) University, Kentucky Christian University, Life (Ga.) University, Lourdes (Ohio) University, Midway (Ky.) University, Montreat (N.C.) University, Oakland City (Ind.) University, University of Pikeville (Ky.), University of Rio Grande (Ohio), Rochester (Mich.) University, Shawnee State (Ohio) University, Siena Heights (Mich.) University, St. Andrews (N.C.) University, St. Thomas (Fla.) University, Tennessee Wesleyan University, Union (Ky.) College and Wilberforce (Ohio) University.
